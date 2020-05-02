Three Cheap, Realistic Options for the Panthers Backfield

For years, it seemed like the Carolina Panthers had a dominant running back duo. Many of those years were from the likes of Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams and it feels like since those two have moved on, the Panthers have had troubles finding the latter of a proverbial one, two punch out of the backfield.

Christian McCaffrey is a versatile back that is just as dangerous in the passing game as he is in the rushing game. But a guy that is used as much as he is needs to be protected at all costs. Right now, the Panthers don't have any insurance backing him up. Reggie Bonnafon and Jordan Scarlett haven't had their chance to really show what they are capable of, but I'm not sold on them anyway. The Panthers are lacking a big, physical back that can hammer away inside on short yardage situations and should make it an emphasis on finding that guy prior to the state of the preseason.

Spencer Ware (5'10", 225 lbs)

Ware has had a rollercoaster of a career thus far in the NFL. When he first came into the league he struggled to get carries, then he became a prominent No. 2 back prior to his role dwindling with the Kansas City Chiefs over the last two seasons.

He has it in him to be a reliable rotational back, but has to find the right situation to go to. The Panthers could offer him a one year deal worth just under a million dollars and hope it pays off to be a big steal in the end.

Carlos Hyde (6'0", 230 lbs)

For being a consistent No. 1 back for as long as he has, Hyde is shockingly still on the free agent market. He's never been a top guy in the league, but is always good for popping off anywhere between 700-1,000 yards each season.

Hyde is coming off of a 1,000-yard rushing season with the Houston Texans and could sign to a short-term "prove it" deal with Carolina backing up McCaffrey and being utilized in short yardage situations.

C.J. Prosise (6'1", 225 lbs)

To be honest, Prosise has not lived up to the hype that surrounded him coming out of Notre Dame in 2016. The former third round pick has never emerged as a reliable back, but Matt Rhule knows how to get the most out of his players and could get him to maybe finally scratch the surface of the potential he holds.

It may not make sense to bring a guy like Prosise aboard since it is similar to what they have on the roster behind McCaffrey, but it could be a low risk, high reward type of situation.

Do you think that the Panthers should look at any of these three free agents or should they roll with what they have currently roster? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.