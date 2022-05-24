Skip to main content

Three Players Absent at Panthers OTAs

All but three were accounted for on day two of Carolina's OTAs.

On day two of OTAs, all but three players were in attendance - WR Robbie Anderson, OL Cameron Erving, and S Xavier Woods. A few others such as WR Shi Smith, DE Marquis Haynes, and DE Yetur Gross-Matos were there but did not participate.

Following practice, head coach Matt Rhule was asked if Anderson's absence concerned him at all. 

"This is voluntary," Rhule said. "Guys that are here are here. One thing about Robbie is that you know Robbie is going to be in the best shape of his life. He was here for a while, so not a concern for me."

Anderson did not partake in OTAs last year as well. "I feel like I'm to the point of my career where I know how to get myself ready," Anderson said last year. "It wasn't like anything against the team or nothing like that. I was just trying to capitalize on the time in the offseason. I feel like the work that I was putting in with my trainer, I was on a good program and I didn't really want to step away from that."

As for Woods and Erving, they are each celebrating a great moment in their lives. 

"Xavier and his wife had a baby. Cam Erving and his wife just had a baby, so we're very happy for those guys. It's kind of hard when you're moving into to town and your wife is there, so Xavier is taking care of what's important right now.

