Three Reasons Why the Panthers Already Won the Baker Mayfield Trade

In most cases you have to wait for games to be played in order to see which team received the better end of a trade. In regards to the Panthers-Browns trade that went down a couple of weeks ago, I think it's safe to say there's no need to wait to see who won the deal.

It's the Carolina Panthers and here's why:

1. Carolina traded nothing away

The Cleveland Browns aren't known for making many good football moves over the years and just when you think they finally figured it out, they made some very questionable decisions to say the least. They traded for Deshaun Watson, gave him $230 million guaranteed, and then shipped off Mayfield for a bag of chips.

How is it that you are only able to get a conditional fifth round pick two years down the road in return for a top 20 starting quarterback? Everyone knew the Browns weren't going to keep Mayfield on their roster in 2022 after the Watson trade, dwindling the value on any possible return.

That fifth round pick will turn into a fourth round selection if Mayfield plays 70% of the team's snaps this season. Assuming he does, all the Panthers are losing is a fourth round pick in 2024. Prior to the 2022 draft, the Panthers' previous five 4th round picks were RB Chuba Hubbard, CB Troy Pride, LB Christian Miller, TE Ian Thomas, and LB/DE Marquis Haynes. Odds are, you aren't losing much and if Mayfield becomes the answer at QB, then it doesn't even matter.

2. No risk involved

The Panthers only have to pay Mayfield $5 million in 2022 which is extremely cheap for a starting quarterback. Yes, they're stuck with Sam Darnold's $18 million fifth-year option, but still. On top of that, they are not financially committed to Mayfield beyond the 2022 season. If he proves to not be the answer moving forward, the Panthers can look elsewhere and won't be in the same situation that they were this offseason with Darnold. If it works out for him in Carolina, great. If not, oh well. No GM is going to regret making a trade for a quarterback in which you only had to pay $5 million for.

3. Mayfield strengthened the QB room/chances to win

The third and most obvious reason is the trade gives the Panthers a chance to compete. On the other hand, it puts Cleveland in a very challenging spot as Jacoby Brissett will now take over as QB1 until Watson's suspension is lifted. The Panthers knew they had to add to the quarterback room in one way or another. They doubled down by drafting Corral and trading for Mayfield, giving them a much stronger, more talented room than they had at this time a year ago. Heading into training camp a year ago, it was Darnold, PJ Walker, and Will Grier.

