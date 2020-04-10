AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Three Reasons Why the Panthers Should Never Leave Charlotte

Schuyler Callihan

With speculation growing over whether the Panthers will eventually make a move to Rock Hill, SC, we give three reasons why the team should not move out of Charlotte.

1. History

The Panthers got their start in Uptown Charlotte and it is where all of the franchise's history resides. From the team's inaugural season in 1995 where they finished 7-9, to the dark days of being 1-15 in 2001 and 2-14 in 2010, to the two Super Bowl runs in 2003 and 2015, all memories were created here in Charlotte. Only 25 plus years removed from its creation is way too early to be thinking of other destinations. 

2. Booming city

According to the United States Census Bureau, the city of Charlotte is rated as the fifth fastest-growing big city in the country. Not only is the city thriving, but the population continues to increase year after year as more jobs flood the city. In a graph posted by WorldPopulationView.com, you can clearly see that the population is on a steep climb and could surpass the one million mark in the next few years. The Panthers hold an estimated value of $2.4 billion and continue to see an increase in revenue in each of the last ten years. Forbes.com reports that the Panthers recorded a revenue value of $424 million in 2019. The Panthers are bringing in A LOT of money to the city of Charlotte and moving them out of the city to potentially Rock Hill, SC would be a devastating hit to the city's economy.

3. Fan convenience 

Should Panthers team owner David Tepper ever decide to move the team to Rock Hill, it creates a huge problem: fan travel. Many Panthers fans have the luxury of traveling 15-30 minutes to make it to a game. Moving the stadium 35-45 minutes away is going to frustrate a lot of fans and although they will still come, they may lose out on season ticket holders. Yes, Bank of America Stadium is due for some renovations, and yes building a new stadium wouldn't be a bad idea, but the last thing Tepper can do is move it out of the Queen City.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should the Panthers Update Their Uniforms?

For the most part, the Panthers have had the same uniform concept since joining the NFL

John Pentol

by

Bagarve

Rhule Talks Decision to Release Cam Newton, Sign Teddy Bridgewater

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule goes in-depth on the team's offseason moves

Schuyler Callihan

by

E.C._Rivers

How Matt Rhule Is Handling an Unprecedented Way to Start an NFL Coach

Schuyler Callihan

Matt Rhule Thanks People on the Front Lines Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Panthers head coach thanks the brave men and women on the front lines keeping this country afloat during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Jack Duffy

Start One, Bench One, Cut One: Panthers Running Back Edition

Three really good running backs, one tough question

Schuyler Callihan

How the Panthers Receivers Match Up in the NFC South

Carolina's receiving corps is seemingly underestimated in this division

Jason Hewitt

OddsShark Sets Carolina Panthers Over/Under Win Total

The Panthers aren't expected to win many games in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

RichReid49

Matt Rhule's "Positionless" Approach To Defense

Matt Rhule will look at his defensive personnel as positionless to get the best combination of players on the field at once.

Jack Duffy

Matt Rhule Admires the Extreme Work Ethic Tahir Whitehead Possesses

Matt Rhule recalls an event from several years back that perfectly illustrates Tahir Whitehead's elite hardworking mentality.

Jack Duffy

Panthers Troll Falcons New Uniforms

Yikes...these are not a good look

Schuyler Callihan