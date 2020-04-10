Three Reasons Why the Panthers Should Never Leave Charlotte

With speculation growing over whether the Panthers will eventually make a move to Rock Hill, SC, we give three reasons why the team should not move out of Charlotte.

1. History

The Panthers got their start in Uptown Charlotte and it is where all of the franchise's history resides. From the team's inaugural season in 1995 where they finished 7-9, to the dark days of being 1-15 in 2001 and 2-14 in 2010, to the two Super Bowl runs in 2003 and 2015, all memories were created here in Charlotte. Only 25 plus years removed from its creation is way too early to be thinking of other destinations.

2. Booming city

According to the United States Census Bureau, the city of Charlotte is rated as the fifth fastest-growing big city in the country. Not only is the city thriving, but the population continues to increase year after year as more jobs flood the city. In a graph posted by WorldPopulationView.com, you can clearly see that the population is on a steep climb and could surpass the one million mark in the next few years. The Panthers hold an estimated value of $2.4 billion and continue to see an increase in revenue in each of the last ten years. Forbes.com reports that the Panthers recorded a revenue value of $424 million in 2019. The Panthers are bringing in A LOT of money to the city of Charlotte and moving them out of the city to potentially Rock Hill, SC would be a devastating hit to the city's economy.

3. Fan convenience

Should Panthers team owner David Tepper ever decide to move the team to Rock Hill, it creates a huge problem: fan travel. Many Panthers fans have the luxury of traveling 15-30 minutes to make it to a game. Moving the stadium 35-45 minutes away is going to frustrate a lot of fans and although they will still come, they may lose out on season ticket holders. Yes, Bank of America Stadium is due for some renovations, and yes building a new stadium wouldn't be a bad idea, but the last thing Tepper can do is move it out of the Queen City.

