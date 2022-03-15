Skip to main content

Three Teams Reportedly Interested in CB Stephon Gilmore

The veteran corner could be on the move once again.

31-year-old cornerback Stephon Gilmore is regarded as one of the top free agents still on the market, but he may not be available for much longer. 

According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, and Las Vegas Raiders are three teams that are "in on" the veteran corner with the Jets and 49ers expressing the most interest.

Last week, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported that she had a phone conversation with Gilmore and told her, "I'm excited to weigh all options. I just want to be in a place where I can continue to win & also get a good deal. A lot of players in the league have been trying to recruit me & that’s cool, but time will tell soon."

Gilmore continued to express his interest in returning to the Panthers in various offseason interviews, but with the team pursuing Deshaun Watson cap space will be very limited. Carolina does have three young corners (Jaycee Horn, CJ Henderson, and Keith Taylor Jr.) to build around that are all on rookie contracts.

The Panthers also have to decide whether or not they want to bring back Donte Jackson who has spent the first four years of his career with the organization. 

