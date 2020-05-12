Top Five Performances of Steve Smith's Career

Smith is arguably the greatest player to ever wear a Panthers uniform. In sixteen seasons with the Panthers and Ravens, Smith recorded a total of 1,031 receptions for 14,731 yards and 81 touchdowns. His impact as a football player will easily land him in Canton someday. In honor of his 41st birthday, it's time to look at some of Steve Smith's greatest performances.

5. December 8, 2002 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Panthers were 4-8 at this point of the 2002 NFL season. Any chance of making the playoffs was doubtful. However, one of the highlights from the 2002 season came from the emergence of Steve Smith. In a December matchup against the Bengals, Smith caught five passes for 144 yards and one touchdown. That's not all, though. He also dominated in special teams with not one, but two punt return touchdowns. Check out his dominant performance below:

The Panthers went on to win 52-31 to improve to a 5-8 record. This was the best performance in Smith's breakout season, and it was only the beginning of his legendary NFL career.

4. October 30, 2005 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Steve Smith broke his leg in the beginning of the 2004 season, which led many to question if he would come back to his explosive form. He responded by having the best season of his career with a total of 1,563 yards and 12 touchdowns. His best game from the 2005 regular season was against the Vikings. Smith was unstoppable with 11 catches for 201 yards. Performances like these confirmed that he would be an all-time great in the NFL.

3. January 15, 2006 vs. Chicago Bears

Steve Smith continued his domination in the 2005 NFL Playoffs. The services of Agent 89 were needed in the divisional round at Soldier Field, and Smith absolutely delivered. Following a ten-catch performance in a Wild Card round victory against the Giants, Smith continued his monster playoff run against the Bears. Most of Jake Delhomme's 319 passing yards came from throwing it to Agent 89. Smith had a total of 12 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns in a close 29-21 victory.

2. September 28, 2014 vs. Carolina Panthers

This may not have been Smith's best game statistically. However, this was easily one of his most significant games. Following his release from the Panthers after the 2013 season, Agent 89 was looking for revenge. He got exactly what he wanted in a convincing victory against Carolina with seven catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers defense had absolutely nothing for him that day. See more from the revenge game here.

1. January 10, 2004 vs. St. Louis Rams

This had to be the number one spot. Steve Smith's legendary performance in a double overtime victory against the Rams will be referenced by Panthers fans forever. He recorded a total of six catches for 163 yards and one touchdown. That one touchdown is why this game was the greatest performance of Steve Smith's career. Agent 89's clutch gene was fully activated with his walk-off touchdown. Watch the highlight below and enjoy the goosebumps.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt at @jasonhewitt50