Training Camp Battles Beginning to Heat Up for Panthers

With the start of the 2020 season just under three weeks away, the Carolina Panthers still have to figure out a lot of things such as who will be making plays for them this fall. Training camp battles will continue to heat up over the next few weeks, so let's look at which battles are worth keeping an eye on.

Offense

Backup QB: Will Grier vs P.J. Walker

Teddy Bridgewater is the leader of the offense and unsurprisingly will be the team's starting quarterback. The bigger question is who will be the man to back him up? Grier had a rough two outings last year as a rookie, but with all the chaos that surrounded the situation, it should not count against him as the odds were not in his favor. Walker has familiarity playing under Rhule and had a great run in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks. Grier has strung together a handful of good days recently and I think at some point, you will see him emerge as QB2.

Prediction: Will Grier

Right Guard: John Miller vs Michael Schofield

Replacing Trai Turner, a five-time Pro Bowler, is not going to be easy by any means. However Miller and Schofield both bring starting experience to the table and both have played under Panthers offensive line coach Pat Meyer. This is a battle that could go up to the final week of training camp. However, I believe we're already starting to see the leader for this spot.

Prediction: John Miller

Tight End: Ian Thomas vs Chris Manhertz

Carolina has to replace a lot of veteran talent off of last year's team and the tight end position is no different. Greg Olsen is no longer here, which leaves a huge void in the offense. Ian Thomas has the higher upside, but he still has some things to work on, such as being a better receiving tight end. Although Thomas is viewed as the guy with better hands, I'm not sold just yet on Thomas' ability to be a factor in the passing game. Chris Manhertz is "one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL" according to Matt Rhule and that in itself will help him see the field. This is going to be a tight battle, but both are going to see the field a lot.

Prediction: Ian Thomas

Defense

Defensive End: Stephen Weatherly vs Yetur Gross-Matos

The defensive line will be mostly made up of a bunch of new faces in 2020, so there is a lot of unknowns as to who will step up and be a major producer. At defensive end you have Weatherly who is getting his first shot at becoming a full-time starter and Gross-Matos who was an elite pass rusher in college, but still has to work on stopping the run to become a complete player. Gross-Matos may be a star down the line, but I don't think he's ready for a big workload in 2020.

Prediction: Stephen Weatherly

Corner: Eli Apple vs T.J. Green

With all of the youth that sits in the secondary, the Panthers had to go out and add a veteran such as Eli Apple and toy around with the idea of moving T.J. Green from safety to corner. These two may not be pitted up against one another for a starting spot, but will be vying for one of those spots at corner. Apple has had a rough start to his career and may not be the Panthers' solution at corner. With that said, I think he gives the team the best shot alongside Donte Jackson on the other side.

Prediction: Eli Apple

Safety: Jeremy Chinn vs Juston Burris

The Panthers aren't likely to keep Burris and Chinn just at safety. They will play them in the box, in the slot, maybe even at corner here and there. So although they're not exactly fighting for a specific position, a starting spot is on the line. Chinn is very versatile and will make his way onto the field in many ways, but to start the season, I'm giving the edge to Burris, who Rhule says has been the "unsung hero" during training camp.

Prediction: Juston Burris

