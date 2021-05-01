Tremble Wants to be 'Violent, Versatile' Tight End for Panthers

Tommy Tremble said his mentality on every play is to be violent and versatile, which gives Carolina options at the tight end position.

If drafting a guy like Jaycee Horn at No. 8 was any indication into what kind of guys the Panthers were going to be after in the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting tight end Tommy Tremble in the third round may have solidified it — a physical player with an NFL pedigree.

Known as a bully blocker from all over the field, the Notre Dame product gives the Panthers depth options at tight end while solidifying an outside blocker for Christian McCaffrey and an additional protector for Sam Darnold.

“The mentality I have every time I step onto the field is to be the most violent and versatile guy on the field,” Tremble, the son of former NFL safety Greg Tremble, said after being selected with the 20th pick in the third round Friday.

Part of that, he said, comes from the gumption to give 100% every play.

“I feel like being violent is a part of that,” he said. “I can’t just give 50% on plays. I give everything I’ve got. It’s a mindset stepping on that field every single time.”

An NFL.com scouting report said, “Tremble is a gritty, capable blocker at the point of attack and will really move the needle as a lead and move blocker in space.”

His pass-catching ability leaves much to be desired, however, as he had more drops (five in 52 targets) than touchdowns (four) at Notre Dame over his two-year career there. He never caught more than 19 passes in a season after playing behind Cole Kmet in 2019 and behind a talented freshman in 2020. All four of his scores came in 2019.

He said he knows he needs to improve in that area.

“I just followed whatever the coaches needed me to do. Even though I wasn't getting receptions that I would get in practice I have schemed up in the games, we still won games. So I never complained about it,” he said as to why he didn’t get many looks in the passing game. “It was just what coaches called in game-time situations and I’m just ready for whenever they call my name for (catching passes).”

He said that seeing the tight end position be a pivotal one in Carolina when Greg Olsen was with the team made him excited to be drafted by the Panthers.

His versatility is something that will help him find multiple homes within Carolina’s offense.

“I think I bring everything to a team. Whatever they need me to do— block on the line, play in the slot, play fullback, play on all special teams,” he said. “I can do it all.”