Underrated and Overrated Panthers in Madden 21

With Madden 21 coming out soon, EA Sports recently released the player ratings from the game. The team was given a 78 overall rating (80 offense and 76 defense). While this is understandable, there could be a few adjustments here and there. Many of Carolina's players may have been underrated, while a few could be slightly overrated.

Overrated:

Matt Paradis- 81

Prior to the 2019 season, many Panthers fans hoped that Paradis would continue to perform well like he did with the Broncos. However, he had one of the worst seasons of his professional career last year. An 81 rating is slightly too generous for the struggling center. A 76 or 77 rating seems more appropriate.

Donte Jackson - 82

Jackson may be the fastest cornerback in the game, but there were times when was beaten on routes last season. The Madden ratings crew may have been a little generous since he has to cover receivers in a loaded NFC South. The 82 rating makes Jackson the highest rated player in the Panthers secondary, which implies that he's the best player in that unit. I don't believe this is true; the best player in this secondary is Tre Boston, who has a 79 rating.

Underrated:

Kawann Short - 87

A healthy Kawann Short is one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL. Assuming that he returns to his former self, he should be rated at around a 90 or a 91.

Curtis Samuel - 80

Samuel was given explosive traits in the game, including a 95 speed rating. However, he only has an 84 rating in catching. His deep route running was also lower than his short and medium route running ratings, which also seems a little questionable.

Teddy Bridgewater - 75

Bridgewater may have been a backup quarterback last year, but every time he started for the Saints last year, he found a way to win. I believe that a 78 rating makes more sense.

Will Grier - 63

I understand that Grier didn't perform well at all last year, but the offensive line also had a lot to do with the low quality at the quarterback position for Grier, Allen, and Newton. A 63 rating is borderline disrespectful.

Brian Burns - 79

This rating has to do with the limited playing time Burns experienced last season. In this Phil Snow defense, it's highly likely that his rating will increase, especially since he will be on the field a lot more.

The rest of the ratings seem accurate. Once the season starts, I expect that there will be many surprising rating adjustments, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Let us know what you think about the ratings in the comments below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt - @jasonhewitt50