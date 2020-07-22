AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Underrated and Overrated Panthers in Madden 21

Jason Hewitt

With Madden 21 coming out soon, EA Sports recently released the player ratings from the game. The team was given a 78 overall rating (80 offense and 76 defense). While this is understandable, there could be a few adjustments here and there. Many of Carolina's players may have been underrated, while a few could be slightly overrated.

Overrated:

Matt Paradis- 81

Prior to the 2019 season, many Panthers fans hoped that Paradis would continue to perform well like he did with the Broncos. However, he had one of the worst seasons of his professional career last year. An 81 rating is slightly too generous for the struggling center. A 76 or 77 rating seems more appropriate.

Donte Jackson - 82

Jackson may be the fastest cornerback in the game, but there were times when was beaten on routes last season. The Madden ratings crew may have been a little generous since he has to cover receivers in a loaded NFC South. The 82 rating makes Jackson the highest rated player in the Panthers secondary, which implies that he's the best player in that unit. I don't believe this is true; the best player in this secondary is Tre Boston, who has a 79 rating. 

Underrated:

Kawann Short - 87

A healthy Kawann Short is one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL. Assuming that he returns to his former self, he should be rated at around a 90 or a 91.

Curtis Samuel - 80

Samuel was given explosive traits in the game, including a 95 speed rating. However, he only has an 84 rating in catching. His deep route running was also lower than his short and medium route running ratings, which also seems a little questionable.

Teddy Bridgewater - 75

Bridgewater may have been a backup quarterback last year, but every time he started for the Saints last year, he found a way to win. I believe that a 78 rating makes more sense.

Will Grier - 63

I understand that Grier didn't perform well at all last year, but the offensive line also had a lot to do with the low quality at the quarterback position for Grier, Allen, and Newton. A 63 rating is borderline disrespectful.

Brian Burns - 79

This rating has to do with the limited playing time Burns experienced last season. In this Phil Snow defense, it's highly likely that his rating will increase, especially since he will be on the field a lot more.

The rest of the ratings seem accurate. Once the season starts, I expect that there will be many surprising rating adjustments, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Let us know what you think about the ratings in the comments below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt - @jasonhewitt50

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Panthers Sign All 7 Draft Picks Ahead of Camp

Carolina Panthers agree to terms with each of their 2020 NFL Draft picks

Schuyler Callihan

OFFICIAL: Yetur Gross-Matos Signs Rookie Deal with Panthers

Carolina Panthers sign 2020 draft pick and former Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos

Schuyler Callihan

OFFICIAL: Troy Pride & Kenny Robinson Ink Rookie Deals with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers sign a pair of 2020 draft picks

Schuyler Callihan

Breaking Down the NFL & NFLPA's Testing Protocol Agreement

The NFL Players Association and the league have come to an agreement on testing and screening protocols for training camp.

Jack Duffy

NFL Offers NFLPA to Cancel Preseason

We may not see any NFL football until September

Jason Hewitt

Where is the Panthers Money Being Spent?

The Carolina Panthers don't have too much cap space to work with and we detail why

Schuyler Callihan

INSIDE SCOOP: The Jury is Still Out on Michael Schofield III

Panthers offensive lineman Michael Schofield III is looking to lock up a starting spot on the offensive line in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: FB Alex Armah Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers fullback Alex Armah could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: TE Temarrick Hemingway Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers receiver Temarrick Hemingway could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

All Panthers Stories of the Week

Taking a look back at some of the best from the past week

Schuyler Callihan