Vegas Releases Odds for Panthers vs Saints

Can the Panthers hang around long enough in this one to cover the spread?

It's hard to believe it, but the final week of the 2020 regular season is officially here. The Carolina Panthers ride into the week with a 5-10 record after securing a 20-13 win over Washington on Sunday. They will close out the first year of the Matt Rhule era by hosting division rival, New Orleans this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST.

The Saints snapped a two-game losing skid in fashion on Christmas day with a 52-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Running back Alvin Kamara had a performance for the ages rushing for 155 yards and six touchdowns.

New Orleans is unable to claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs even with a win over the Panthers and a Green Bay loss. The Packers hold the head-to-head tiebreaker, so the highest the Saints can be is a two-seed. Should they fall to Carolina and Seattle wins this week, they will drop to the three spot. So what does this all mean? Carolina is going to get the Saints' best.

Earlier this week, the oddsmakers in Las Vegas opened the Saints as a 5.5-point favorite, but that has already been bet up to 6.5. The current total for this game sits at 48 - three points down from the opening number.

Carolina Panthers Trends

Carolina is 9-6 ATS.

The Over/Under is 7-7-1 in Carolina's 15 games this season.

Carolina is 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

The total has gone OVER in 7 of the last 8 games vs New Orleans.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of the Panthers' last 8 games vs NFC South opponents.

New Orleans Saints Trends

New Orleans is 8-6-1 ATS.

The Over/Under is 10-5 in New Orleans' 15 games this season.

New Orleans is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games vs Carolina.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of the last 17 games when New Orleans plays Carolina on the road.

New Orleans is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 vs NFC South teams.

