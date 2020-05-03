WATCH: Derrick Brown Auburn Highlights and Analysis

With the seventh overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected Auburn defensive lineman, Derrick Brown.

Brown has been linked to the Panthers for months. Several mock drafts saw this match happening and it came true last Thursday night.

So, what does Derrick Brown bring to the Carolina defense? Well, let's take a look!

Brown does a really good job staying active with his hands and shows great leverage throughout his film. He stays low and creates a big push off the line of scrimmage, which is what makes him such a dynamic piece on the interior of the defensive line.

He's not going to be a sack artist by any means, but he will however, create sacks. At some point, maybe as early as this season, Brown will start to draw the attention of offenses across the league and there will be many times where he will take on a double-team. Guys like fellow 2020 draftee Yetur Gross-Matos and 2nd year man Brian Burns will be the biggest beneficiaries of having Brown on the roster.

By clogging up double-teams, it will also help plug up the opposing team's rushing attack as Shaq Thompson, Tahir Whitehead and others can come down and shoot the open gaps from the second level.

Brown will play an integral part of the Panthers defense as early as his rookie season. Could he be the centerpiece of the defensive rebuild? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

