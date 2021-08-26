August 26, 2021
WATCH: Greg Olsen Delivers Speech to Panthers

Retired tight end Greg Olsen checks in on his former team.
The Panthers wrapped up their final practice of the week before taking on the Steelers in the final preseason game by having former tight end Greg Olsen speaking with the team. As you could imagine, it was pretty good. Check out what Greg told the team in the link provided below.

