WATCH: Meet New Panthers CB Keith Taylor Jr.

RE: Interactions or conversations he had with Coach Rhule and the staff?

I didn't really have much of a conversation with any of the staff members on the Panthers. There was one segment of the week where we switched coaches, so I got to spend some time to spend with them (inaudible) We watched tape together and everything and he told me some things I needed to work on. Watching our tape from the practice week. That was pretty much our interaction.

RE: What were some things Panthers coaches told him at the Senior Bowl and will he play inside or outside cornerback?

Outside, mainly. Some of the things he told me to work on, using more hands at the line of scrimmage. Not giving too much ground from a press standpoint. Those are some things he told me.

RE: Did you have much interaction with Carolina outside of the Senior Bowl? Were you expecting this at all?

We talked a little bit within the last two weeks. Me and Coach Simmons had a Zoom meeting. It went really well. We went over some game film and some of the calls I did at Washington. I think it went pretty well and I kind of had a little bit of a feeling that maybe the Panthers would take me

RE: Why he never recorded an interception in college

Limited opportunities and when some of those opportunities came, I just didn't cash in.

RE: If he would be a better fit in zone coverage or man-to-man

Anything and everything. That’s what it was. Man, zone, anything.

RE: If he has any background with Charlotte

No, no background at all. So I'm a new face and it's gonna be something new for me. I can't wait to get started.

RE: What he has been told about Charlotte

Just a nice area. My roommate during the draft process, he's a Carolina boy, so he loves it out there. He told me about all the little food spots out there, he told me a little bit about some things. We kind of compared cities and everything, so it kind of seems similar to you know where I'm from. I can't wait to see what it is like. I'm excited.

RE: Who his roommate was

Yeah during training, it was Blake Proehl. He should be getting drafted soon, sometime today hopefully. He went to East Carolina, receiver.

RE: If he knows who Blake Proehl’s dad is

Yeah, Ricky Proehl. That's my guy too. Rick. Slick Rick.

