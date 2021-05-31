WATCH: Panthers Release Video of Negotiations with Dan Arnold's Agent

A behind the scenes look at how the Panthers landed their new tight end.

A few days ago, the Carolina Panthers released an amazing 30+ minute video documenting the team's moves in free agency, the draft, and even the trade for Sam Darnold. It gave fans and even the media a look at something we don't typically don't get the opportunity to see.

However, there were a few clips that didn't make the long video but the team decided to release some of those clips including one that showed Panthers' salary cap manager, Samir Suleiman, negotiating with Dan Arnold's agent, Erik Burkhardt.

Clearly, Burkhardt won the negotiations as the Panthers offered a two-year, $4 million deal but Arnold ended up signing with Carolina for $6 million over two years. Regardless, both sides have to be happy. Dan Arnold has a chance to develop into a No. 1 tight end and the Panthers filled a huge hole at the tight end position.

