Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

WATCH: Panthers Release Video of Negotiations with Dan Arnold's Agent

A behind the scenes look at how the Panthers landed their new tight end.
Author:
Publish date:

A few days ago, the Carolina Panthers released an amazing 30+ minute video documenting the team's moves in free agency, the draft, and even the trade for Sam Darnold. It gave fans and even the media a look at something we don't typically don't get the opportunity to see. 

However, there were a few clips that didn't make the long video but the team decided to release some of those clips including one that showed Panthers' salary cap manager, Samir Suleiman, negotiating with Dan Arnold's agent, Erik Burkhardt.

Clearly, Burkhardt won the negotiations as the Panthers offered a two-year, $4 million deal but Arnold ended up signing with Carolina for $6 million over two years. Regardless, both sides have to be happy. Dan Arnold has a chance to develop into a No. 1 tight end and the Panthers filled a huge hole at the tight end position.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15145685_168388579_lowres
GM Report

WATCH: Panthers Release Video of Negotiations with Dan Arnold's Agent

USATSI_13615421_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Hot Clicks: Top Panthers Stories of the Week

USATSI_16090409_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Does Rhule See Brady Christensen as a Guard?

USATSI_14096318
GM Report

3 Things We Learned From the Panthers Confidential Video

Untitled design
GM Report

Looking at the Panthers' 2022 Pending Free Agents

USATSI_15311378_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Breakout Players for the 2021 Carolina Panthers Defense

Untitled design
GM Report

Christian McCaffrey Details First Impressions of Sam Darnold

USATSI_13178701_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Three Veterans That Could be in Danger of Being Cut