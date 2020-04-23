WATCH: Panthers Roundtable Draft Preview

The 2020 NFL Draft is finally here! Tonight the first round of the draft will begin at 8 p.m. EST with the Cincinnati Bengals on the clock.

The Carolina Panthers currently hold the No. 7 overall pick in the draft and there is a lot of speculation on who that pick will be used on. Will it be Isaiah Simmons, Derrick Brown, Jeff Okudah? Or will the Panthers trade down in the draft into the middle portion of the first round? We discuss all possibilities and scenarios in Ep. 3 of SI Panthers Roundtable.

