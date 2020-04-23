AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

WATCH: Panthers Roundtable Draft Preview

Schuyler Callihan

The 2020 NFL Draft is finally here! Tonight the first round of the draft will begin at 8 p.m. EST with the Cincinnati Bengals on the clock.

The Carolina Panthers currently hold the No. 7 overall pick in the draft and there is a lot of speculation on who that pick will be used on. Will it be Isaiah Simmons, Derrick Brown, Jeff Okudah? Or will the Panthers trade down in the draft into the middle portion of the first round? We discuss all possibilities and scenarios in Ep. 3 of SI Panthers Roundtable.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

John Pentol's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 3.0

Predicting the Panthers draft selections

John Pentol

John Pentol's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 2.0

A full prediction of the Panthers draft picks

John Pentol

by

John Pentol

4 Defensive Prospects the Panthers Should Monitor in the Draft

The Panthers will be looking to fill several gaps on defense in the draft after losing eight of their 11 starters from 2019.

Jack Duffy

Panthers Announce Jersey Numbers for Newcomers, Number Changes for Returners

Number changes and newcomers jersey numbers announced for Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

Jason Hewitt's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 2.0

Carolina is in a great position to thrive in the 2020 NFL Draft

Jason Hewitt

Panthers Sign Former Temple TE Colin Thompson

Matt Rhule adds another former Temple Owl, Colin Thompson, who most recently played in the XFL for the Tampa Bay Vipers.

Jack Duffy

Potential Carolina Panther: Jeff Okudah | His Fit, Where He's Drafted

A closer look at how cornerback Jeff Okudah could fit in Carolina

Jason Hewitt

Potential Carolina Panther: Javon Kinlaw | His Fit, Where He's Drafted

A closer look at how defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw could fit in Carolina

Jason Hewitt

Potential Carolina Panther: Tristan Wirfs | His Fit, Where He's Drafted

Wirfs could be the next Jordan Gross if he's drafted in Carolina

Jason Hewitt

Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 4.0

A full projection of Panthers picks

Schuyler Callihan