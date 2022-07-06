WATCH: Steve Smith Sr. Reacts to Baker Mayfield Trade

Panthers legend Steve Smith gives thoughts on the team's new quarterback.

A couple of months ago, when the Panthers were extremely close to pulling off a draft day trade to acquire Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, former Panthers receiver Steve Smith Sr. was not thrilled with the idea to say the least.

While on a commercial break, Smith posted a video on social media to give a quick thought on the rumors.

"I hear the Carolina Panthers are going to make a move for Baker Mayfield. My reaction, if they do, NOOOOOOOOOOOO."

Wednesday afternoon, the Panthers finally did it. They landed Mayfield in exchange for a 2024 conditional 5th round pick. Shortly after, Smith took to Twitter to once again give his thoughts. However, his reaction wasn't quite what he said it would be.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.