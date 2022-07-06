Skip to main content

WATCH: Steve Smith Sr. Reacts to Baker Mayfield Trade

Panthers legend Steve Smith gives thoughts on the team's new quarterback.

A couple of months ago, when the Panthers were extremely close to pulling off a draft day trade to acquire Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, former Panthers receiver Steve Smith Sr. was not thrilled with the idea to say the least.

While on a commercial break, Smith posted a video on social media to give a quick thought on the rumors.

"I hear the Carolina Panthers are going to make a move for Baker Mayfield. My reaction, if they do, NOOOOOOOOOOOO."

Wednesday afternoon, the Panthers finally did it. They landed Mayfield in exchange for a 2024 conditional 5th round pick. Shortly after, Smith took to Twitter to once again give his thoughts. However, his reaction wasn't quite what he said it would be.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17464926_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Initial Reactions to the Panthers Acquiring QB Baker Mayfield

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
USATSI_16929909_168388579_lowres (1)
News

BREAKING: Panthers Trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-05 at 9.48.11 PM
GM Report

Panthers on the Roster Bubble: CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver

By Schuyler Callihan8 hours ago
USATSI_18541784_168388579_lowres
GM Report

All 53: DE Brian Burns Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan8 hours ago
USATSI_16895527_168388579_lowres (3)
GM Report

DJ Moore Fantasy's Value Heading Into 2022 Season

By Schuyler Callihan8 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-07-04T223709.276
GM Report

Ranking the Opposing Quarterbacks the Panthers Will Face in 2022

By Schuyler CallihanJul 5, 2022
USATSI_17630423_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Predicting the Panthers' Pro Bowl Selections for 2022 Season

By Schuyler CallihanJul 5, 2022
USATSI_9600028_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Which Panthers Legend Should Receive the Next Statue?

By Jason HewittJul 5, 2022