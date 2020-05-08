Way-Too-Early Game by Game Predictions for the Carolina Panthers

Last night, the NFL released the 2020 regular season schedule for all 32 teams and things don't look too favorable for a young, rebuilding Carolina Panthers squad. Aside from being in possibly the toughest division in the NFL, they have to make trips to Kansas City and Green Bay.

Below is my way-too-early game by game predictions for the 2020 season.

Week 1: 9/13 vs Las Vegas Raiders (1 p.m.)

Loss (0-1): I actually think Carolina has a legit shot to win the season opener, but with too many uncertainties and new faces learning to play together, I give a small edge to Las Vegas.

Week 2: 9/20 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m.)

Loss (0-2): I've got New Orleans beating Tampa in the season opener, so the Bucs are going to come out playing ticked off and might beatdown on the Panthers.

Week 3: 9/27 at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m.)

Win (1-2): Carolina gets their first win of the season in thrilling fashion. Game-winning field goal because why not? L.A. is a very young team and have a lot of question marks surrounding the offense.

Week 4: 10/4 vs Arizona Cardinals (1 p.m.)

Loss (1-3): Kyler Murray is bound for a big season in 2020 and the Cardinals offense will be too much for this young Panthers defense to handle.

Week 5: 10/11 at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m.)

Loss (1-4): Atlanta will come out firing out of the gate, but fade as the season goes along. The Panthers will catch them just a little too early in the year and Gurley will lift the Falcons to victory.

Week 6: 10/18 vs Chicago Bears (1 p.m.)

Win (2-4): Chicago has a solid defense, but quarterback will be a big problem for them in 2020. With the Panthers having the home field advantage, I'll give the slight edge to Carolina.

Week 7: 10/25 at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m.)

Loss (2-5): Personally, I see Carolina standing no chance in this game. The Saints have a loaded roster and playing in the dome is always a challenge.

Week 8: 10/29 vs Atlanta Falcons (8:20 p.m.)

Win (3-5): This is about the point of the season where I think the Falcons begin to slide and it begins with a primetime road loss to the Panthers.

Week 9: 11/8 at Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m.)

Loss (3-6): I don't think I really have to go too much into detail here. Two words. Patrick. Mahomes.

Week 10: 11/15 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m.)

Loss (3-7): Beating Brady in the Bucs would be a huge confidence boost for a young team, and I actually think they are competitive in this game, but won't be able to pull out the win.

Week 11: 11/22 vs Detroit Lions (1 p.m.)

Win (4-7): The Lions secondary is a little shaky. Their best player is probably rookie Jeff Okudah and he hasn't even played a down yet. This is a game where I think OC Joe Brady will have Teddy Bridgewater take several shots down the field with Robby Anderson and Curtis Samuel. Solid win here for Carolina.

Week 12: 11/29 at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m.)

Win (5-7): Carolina will roll their momentum into week 12 and take down Kirk Cousins and the Vikings. Cousins will have a turnover-plagued game and the Panthers will capitalize.

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: 12/13 vs Denver Broncos (1 p.m.)

Loss (5-8): The bye week comes at the worst timing possible as the Panthers were in the midst of a two game winning streak. The Broncos could have a lethal passing attack by this point in the season and the week layover hurts Carolina.

Week 15: 12/19 or 12/20 at Green Bay Packers (TBA)

Loss (5-9): The Packers improved their defense in 2019 to finally help out Aaron Rodgers. Problem is, Rodgers hasn't been the same the last couple of years. I'm predicting a big bounce back year for Rodgers and will carve up the Panthers' secondary.

Week 16: 12/27 at Washington Redskins (1 p.m.)

Loss (5-10): I could see the Panthers winning this game, but former Panthers coach Ron Rivera may have just a little bit better of a roster. This will be an ugly, low scoring game and with the Panthers on a two game skid, their confidence will be shot.

Week 17: 1/3 vs New Orleans Saints (1 p.m.)

Loss (5-11): The Saints beat the Panthers to death in Carolina in the final regular season game in 2019. It won't be as bad of a beatdown, but the Saints will come out with the win.

How do you see the Panthers finishing in 2019? Drop your record predictions in the comment section below and discuss!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.