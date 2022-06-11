Way-Too-Early Projection of the Panthers 53-Man Roster

Close look at what the Panthers' roster may look like heading into the 2022 season.

OFFENSE

Quarterback (3): Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker, Matt Corral

Analysis: I'm not really sure what the Panthers will do aside from Sam Darnold. Will they keep two or three on the active roster? I think we can all assume Corral will make the cut but does P.J. Walker as well? I get the sneaking suspicion that he does considering he gives them an experienced backup.

Running Back (3): Christian McCaffrey, D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard

Analysis: I highly doubt a fourth back will be added, but you never know. Between Foreman and Hubbard, the Panthers should have enough flexibility to spread touches around and keep McCaffrey on the field.

Wide Receiver (6): DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall Jr., Rashard Higgins, Brandon Zylstra, Shi Smith

Analysis: This is pretty much the only combination of receivers that I see making it. Sure, Keith Kirkwood could make it over a Shi Smith or Brandon Zylstra, but I just can't see that happening.

Tight End (3): Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, Colin Thompson

Analysis: I went back and forth between Ricci, Thompson, and Sullivan for the third spot, and honestly, I can see them going in any direction. I opted to go for experience here with Thompson.

Offensive Tackle (3): Taylor Moton, Ikem Ekwonu, Cameron Erving

Analysis: Assuming Ickey Ekwonu locks up the left tackle spot, Cam Erving could move into a "swing" tackle role.

Guard (4): Brady Christensen, Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, Michael Jordan

Analysis: The Panthers' depth at guard has improved dramatically since the end of last season. There are six guys that could make a strong case to make the roster, but there's no way they're carrying that many guards. I left Dennis Daley and Deonte Brown off this projection.

Center (2): Bradley Bozeman, Pat Elflein

Analysis: Sam Tecklenburg won't have the opportunity to make the cut this year as long as everyone stays healthy. Elflein can serve as a backup guard and center.

Total: 24

DEFENSE

Defensive End (4): Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, Marquis Haynes Sr., Amaré Barno

Analysis: I'm still shocked that GM Scott Fitterer didn't bring in another experienced body here to compete with YGM and Haynes, but for now, this is the four we're rolling with.

Defensive Tackle (4): Derrick Brown, Matt Ioannidis, Daviyon Nixon, Bravvion Roy

Analysis: Derrick Brown finally has some help inside with the addition of Ioannidis, who, when healthy, is one of the better interior pass rushers in the league.

Linebacker (6): Shaq Thompson, Damien Wilson, Cory Littleton, Frankie Luvu, Brandon Smith, Julian Stanford

Analysis: This group looks a lot better than it has at any point over the past two years. Littleton and Luvu can vie for a starting role while Wilson anchors down the MIKE, and Smith fills in at multiple spots as a young rook.

Cornerback (6): Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn, CJ Henderson, Keith Taylor Jr., Rashaan Melvin, Chris Westry

Analysis: This is by far the deepest position group the Panthers have and it was hard to leave off Stanley Thomas-Oliver III and Kalon Barnes, but they aren't going to carry 37 corners, so someone had to be left off.

Safety (6): Jeremy Chinn, Xavier Woods, Juston Burris, Sam Franklin, Sean Chandler, Kenny Robinson

Analysis: Carolina could limit this group to just five if they want to add another body somewhere else, but having this many guys in the back end seems like something Phil Snow wants to have.

Total: 26

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker (1): Zane Gonzalez

Punter (1): Johnny Hekker

Long Snapper (1): JJ Jansen

Total: 3

Overall total: 53

Just missing the cut:

OL Dennis Daley, OL Sam Tecklenburg, WR Keith Kirkwood, TE Giovanni Ricci, TE Stephen Sullivan, DE Arron Mosby, DT Phil Hoskins, CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III, CB Kalon Barnes, LS Thomas Fletcher

