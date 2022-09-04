Week 1 Odds: Panthers vs Browns

We are exactly one week away from the start of the Carolina Panthers 2022 season and boy oh boy do we have a good one to kick it all off. Baker Mayfield will be squaring off against his former team, the Cleveland Browns, at 1 p.m. EST inside Bank of America Stadium.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Panthers are a 2.5-point favorite with the total currently set at 41.5.

CAROLINA PANTHERS TRENDS

The Panthers are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Carolina's last eight games.

Carolina is 0-7 SU in their last seven games.

The Panthers are 0-6 ATS in their last six home games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Carolina's last five games played in September.

CLEVELAND BROWNS TRENDS

The Browns are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Cleveland's last seven games.

The Browns are 2-4 SU in their last six games.

Cleveland is 4-1 SU in its last five games played in September.

The Browns are 5-12 ATS in the last 17 Week 1 games.

