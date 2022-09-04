Skip to main content

Week 1 Odds: Panthers vs Browns

Can the Panthers cover the spread?

We are exactly one week away from the start of the Carolina Panthers 2022 season and boy oh boy do we have a good one to kick it all off. Baker Mayfield will be squaring off against his former team, the Cleveland Browns, at 1 p.m. EST inside Bank of America Stadium.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Panthers are a 2.5-point favorite with the total currently set at 41.5.

CAROLINA PANTHERS TRENDS

The Panthers are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Carolina's last eight games.

Carolina is 0-7 SU in their last seven games.

The Panthers are 0-6 ATS in their last six home games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Carolina's last five games played in September.

CLEVELAND BROWNS TRENDS

The Browns are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Cleveland's last seven games.

The Browns are 2-4 SU in their last six games.

Cleveland is 4-1 SU in its last five games played in September.

The Browns are 5-12 ATS in the last 17 Week 1 games.

