Week 4 Odds: Panthers vs Cardinals

For the first time since mid-November of 2021, the Panthers are back in the win column. They collected their first home win since Week 2 of last season which ironically also came against the New Orleans Saints. To further the craziness, this week's opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, was the last team Carolina beat prior to last week.

The Cardinals are coming off a 20-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams despite Kyler Murray throwing for 314 yards.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Panthers are 1.5-point favorites with the total currently set at 43.5.

CAROLINA PANTHERS TRENDS

The total has gone UNDER in four of Carolina's last six games.

The Panthers are 1-7 ATS in their last eight home games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Carolina's last seven games against NFC West opponents.

Carolina is 1-7 SU in its last eight games played in October.

Carolina is 1-9 ATS in its last ten games.

ARIZONA CARDINALS TRENDS

Arizona is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

Arizona is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

Arizona is 0-6 ATS in its last six games against Carolina.

The Cardinals are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 road games.

Arizona is 0-6 SU in its last six games against Carolina.

