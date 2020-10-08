WEEK 5 PREVIEW: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Week 5

Carolina (2-2) vs Atlanta (0-4)

Mercedez-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA

Kickoff: 1 p.m. EST

Spread: Falcons -1

What to expect: When the Panthers have the ball

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is looking more and more confident and comfortable in this offense each week he takes the field. Through the first four weeks of the season, Bridgewater ranks 3rd in the NFL in completion percentage (73.1%) and 6th in yards per game (286.8).

As the season moves along, you're beginning to see offensive coordinator Joe Brady open up the playbook and let Bridgewater make more pre-snap adjustments. With Christian McCaffrey still sidelined with a high ankle sprain, the Panthers have done a good job of spreading out and getting the ball into the hands of their playmakers like Robby Anderson and new starting running back Mike Davis.

With Bridgewater in a groove, this week's matchup bodes well for the Panthers who will be facing one of the worst passing defenses in the entire league. The Falcons are giving up an average of 341.5 yards per game and the only team that gives up more is the Dallas Cowboys - who have been awful. Atlanta's defense has had a lot of guys banged up and this week, they could see three starters return to the lineup (S Keanu Neal, S Ricardo Allen, DL Takk McKinley). Getting those guys back should help the production of their defense, but expect Teddy Bridgewater to still have a solid outing this Sunday.

What to expect: When the Falcons have the ball

There's no doubt that the Falcons have one of the best passing attacks in the NFL led by veteran quarterback Matt Ryan. Unfortunately for him, there is a possibility that he could be without his best wide receiver this Sunday and arguably the best receiver in the game, Julio Jones. According to the Falcons' Wednesday injury report, Jones did not participate at practice as he is dealing with a hamstring injury - an injury that he suffered during the team's loss to Green Bay on Monday night.

Luckily for Atlanta, they have a quality No. 2 receiver in Calvin Ridley who is starting to show signs of being a No. 1. Ridley had 100-yard receiving performances in each of his first three games of the season, but did not haul in a single catch in his five targets this past week. I wouldn't expect that to be the case this week vs a very young Panthers secondary.

Carolina defensive coordinator Phil Snow will likely drop seven-eight guys on each play and hope that his big fellas up front can generate enough of a pass rush so that the secondary has a little help defending the pass. If the last two weeks were any indication, it can be done.

Prediction: Panthers 38, Falcons 34

This may be the final straw for Dan Quinn as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. I understand they have had to endure some injuries, but this team has been a disappointment since their Super Bowl appearance just a few years ago.

Both offenses are going to be hard to stop in this game, especially the aerial attack each team possesses. It will be a high scoring affair that will result in the last team to get a stop wins the game and I think you'll see a similar ending to the Panthers-Chargers from a couple of weeks ago. Atlanta will drive down the field at the end, but Carolina comes up with the big stop to move to 3-2 and push the Falcons to 0-5.

