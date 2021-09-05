What Does Christian McCaffrey Think About Your Fantasy Football Team Name?

If you're an avid fantasy football player, then you know one of the most difficult decisions you have to make is to come up with a name for your team. It's a great chance for you to show your league mates how creative and funny you can be if you put your mind to it. The best team names are often a play on words of one of the top players that you draft.

If you were lucky enough to get the first pick in your league this year, then you probably took Panthers' running back Christian McCaffrey. CMC is basically a cheat code for fantasy football because of his ability to make a huge impact in both the passing game as well as on the ground, of course.

So what should you name your team if you were able to scoop up the All-Pro? Well, who better to ask than the man himself.

McCaffrey appeared on ESPN's "The Fantasy Show" to talk about his favorite team names with Matthew Berry.

Berry asked his followers for some ideas to run by McCaffrey for the interview:

"Catch 22" was one of the first names mentioned with McCaffrey revealing that is precisely what he plans to name his fishing boat should he get one someday. CMC recently moved to the Lake Norman area just north of Charlotte so a boat seems destined to be in his future.

"CMC me at the top" was another one on the list in which McCaffrey responded with "play on words–great, creativity–pretty good, so that's close to the top."

The interview ended with one final team name–"Sex panther; 100-percent of the time, he scores every time." McCaffrey burst into laughter before stating, "That one might take the cake."

It appears CMC has a soft spot for the famous Anchorman quote with an added play on words.

So there you have it, folks. Now you know what to name your team if you are lucky enough to have drafted McCaffrey.

Still, I couldn't leave you without a few ideas of my own:

"McCalifornia love," "Old McCaffrey had a farm," and "DeCaffeinated" are a few that come to mind. Feel free to use them for your league.

