What Must the Panthers Do to Make the Playoffs in 2020?

No one, including myself, is expecting the Carolina Panthers to come anywhere close to sniffing the playoffs in 2020. However, if they were to, what needs to take place in order for that to happen?

1. Teddy Bridgewater absolutely balls out

In the age of high scoring offenses, you must have a quarterback that can spin it and post some rather gaudy numbers. This doesn't seem to fit Bridgewater's DNA, but in a system that should be a near perfect fit for him, anything can happen. Having Robby Anderson, D.J. Moore, and Curtis Samuel in your arsenal will give those end of the year numbers a friendly boost.

2. Defense plays just good enough

With the amount of experienced players that were lost on the defensive side, including eight starters, I don't anticipate a suffocating, stingy defense. That entire side of the ball is extremely young and depth may be an issue in each level of the defense. When there is so much young talent, it's hard to set the bar high for them, so if they can play average or maybe even slightly below average with a high-powered offensive attack, they should be alright. The one thing they can not afford to do is be one of the worst defenses in the NFL and give up a boatload of yards and points each week.

3. Division drama

Not saying the Panthers playing at a high level won't be enough, but it could help if the other three teams in the NFC South experienced some let downs. The Falcons have been stuck in the mud the past two years and with so many new faces in Tampa, it may take a while for those guys and Tom Brady to click. The Saints are likely going to be the favorite heading into the season to win the division, so if they get off to a slow start, it'll certainly help the Panthers' chances. Winning the division almost seems impossible for Carolina in 2020, so they will have to oust some other really good teams for a wild card spot. I don't believe we will see them in the playoffs in 2020, let alone have a winning record.

What do you believe needs to happen for the Panthers to make the playoffs this upcoming season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.