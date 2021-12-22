Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against Tampa Bay

    Can the Panthers get back in the win column on Sunday?
    Not only are the Panthers on a four game losing skid and are officially eliminated from playoff contention but now, they get to welcome in a ticked off Tom Brady. This past Sunday, the New Orleans Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-0. Brady lost several key players throughout the game including WR Chris Godwin, WR Mike Evans, and RB Leonard Fournette just to name a few. 

    With the Bucs likely to be without a number of players once again, the Panthers were handed the perfect blueprint on how to slow down this Tom Brady-led offense as it's currently constructed. The main theme for New Orleans was generating an effective four-man pass rush and dropping seven into coverage. Carolina has the horses to do it with Brian Burns, Haason Reddick, Derrick Brown, and Yetur Gross-Matos but the secondary has taken quite a hit lately with A.J. Bouye and Donte Jackson out for the remainder of the season.

    A win for the Panthers over Tampa Bay would likely ease some of the tension and frustration from the fan base toward second year head coach Matt Rhule who currently has a 10-20 record in two seasons with the team. The playoffs may be out of the picture but folks want to see this team taking steps forward and a win over Tampa Bay would certainly be exactly that.

    According to the ESPN FPI, the Panthers have just a 26% chance of beating the Buccaneers on Sunday.

