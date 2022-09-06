What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against the Browns

Game week has finally arrived as the Carolina Panthers are set to open up the season by welcoming in the Cleveland Browns to the Queen City.

Normally, a matchup between the Panthers and Browns wouldn't draw many viewers but given the circumstances of QB Baker Mayfield playing his former team, it might be one of the most-watched games of Week 1 in the NFL.

Despite the oddsmakers in Las Vegas giving the Panthers a 2.5-point advantage, ESPN doesn't view Carolina as the favorites. According to the ESPN FPI, the Panthers have a 36.9% chance to defeat the Browns. Cleveland has a 62.7% chance of winning the game. I'm not saying the Panthers are a lock to win the game, but there's a reason why all of those buildings exist out in the desert.

The biggest surprise isn't necessarily that the FPI favors the Browns, but by how much. I figured this would be pretty close to 50/50 considering Jacoby Brissett will be starting at quarterback for Cleveland. Baker Mayfield knows exactly how to attack this Browns' defense whereas Brissett is going to be tasked with throwing into one of the best secondaries the NFL has to offer.

The Panthers and Browns are set to kick off from Bank of America Stadium at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday and will be televised on CBS.

