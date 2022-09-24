What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against the Saints

If the Panthers are going to get back in the win column anytime soon, this Sunday is going to present their best chance with the banged-up New Orleans Saints coming to town.

New Orleans has nearly a dozen players on this week's injury report with several listed as "questionable" for the game, including starting quarterback Jameis Winston who is dealing with four fractures in his back in addition to an ankle injury. Winston, a turnover-prone QB, tossed three interceptions in last week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As talented as the Panthers' defense is, they have yet to create a single turnover this season. This is a good opportunity to get that first takeaway which will give that side of the ball more confidence.

Offensively, the Panthers have really struggled to stay on the field averaging just 52 offensive snaps per game. There have been too many three-and-outs and drives that last no longer than four or five plays. Sustaining drives has to be a point of emphasis moving forward.

According to the ESPN FPI, the Panthers have a 50.6% chance to come away with their first win of the 2022 season while the Saints have a 48.8% chance to win the game and drop Carolina to 0-3.

Kickoff between Carolina and New Orleans is set for 1 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.