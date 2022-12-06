What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against the Seahawks

While the Carolina Panthers were resting and recovering during their bye week, the Seattle Seahawks and to fight tooth and claw to defeat the now 3-9 Los Angeles Rams, who started John Wolford at quarterback.

It may not have been as pretty as Pete Carroll would have liked for it to be, but a win is a win and he received further confirmation that Geno Smith is the right guy under center for Seattle. Smith drove the offense 75 yards down the field and in the end zone on ten plays in the final two minutes, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with just seconds remaining on a beautiful pass to DK Metcalf.

On Monday, interim Panthers head coach Steve Wilks provided the media with a few bits of news including the release of quarterback Baker Mayfield. He also noted that PJ Walker will be the backup to Sam Darnold and that both DE Brian Burns and RB D'Onta Foreman, who each got banged up in the win over Denver, are expected to play in this week's game.

According to the ESPN FPI, the Panthers have just a 24.8% chance to win while the Seahawks have a 75% chance.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.