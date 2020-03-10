What the Kyle Allen Signing Means for the Panthers

This past season was certainly a learning experience not only for quarterback Kyle Allen, but for the entire organization. Once Cam Newton went down after week two of the 2019 season, it was time for Allen to step up as the "new" QB1.

While he may not have achieved as much success in this transition as the likes of Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, he could have performed much worse as the quarterback of this team. Considering the offensive line that was placed in front of Allen, one could argue that it was a miracle that he threw as well as he did. Remember, this offensive line gave up a whopping 53 sacks in 2019, and this may have contributed to Newton's injury as well.

The statistics weren't as pleasing as fans would have liked, as Allen had recorded a total of 16 interceptions to contrast his 17 touchdowns as the starter. However, for a backup quarterback who played in 13 games with a lacking offensive line, he seemingly performed as well as he possibly could. Could he have been better? Absolutely, but everybody can't experience Tom Brady success.

The re-signing was a logical move for the Panthers front office to make. Assuming that Cam Newton is coming back at full health, the team doesn't have to dive into free agency and spend more money from its tight salary cap on another backup quarterback. They already have the ideal guy in that role with Kyle Allen.

If the Panthers plan to move on without Newton, Allen will likely maintain his role as the backup quarterback of the team. With an improved offensive line in 2020, his on-field performance may be a lot better, assuming that his services will be needed.

