What to Expect from the Panthers' Second-Year Players

The Panthers had a major draft haul in 2021, some of which saw significant playing time and others who battled injuries seemingly all year long. Will any of the other 2nd-year players have a big impact on the Panthers' success in 2022? Let's take a look at each one.

CB Jaycee Horn

Horn only played in 2.5 games before he suffered three broken bones in his foot, a non-contact injury, on a Thursday night game in Houston. In the small sample size we did see, he looked the part of a No. 1 corner. Assuming he stays healthy, Horn should be one of the best corners in the NFC this season. I have big expectations for him and predict him to lead the team in interceptions.

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

We saw the flashes from Marshall in the preseason last year, but he disappeared when the regular season came around and was even a healthy scratch against the Miami Dolphins. The staff has liked the steps he's taken this offseason, but is he fooling everyone again or is he actually going to take that next step and become a legitimate option in the passing game? For me, I believe we'll see a mixed bag. This will be his first full season in regular action, so he won't boast astronomical numbers but he'll have a mark on the offense.

OL Brady Christensen

Christensen bounced all over the place in year one but will finally settle in at left guard (I believe) with Ikem Ekwonu at left tackle and Bradley Bozeman/Pat Elflein at center. Head coach Matt Rhule made a bold statement earlier this offseason when talking about Christensen, calling him "one of the best players on the team". If he lives up to that hype, well, Carolina's offensive line is going to be night and day from what it was in 2021.

TE Tommy Tremble

Tremble was used in a variety of ways, even getting a few handoffs on some jet sweeps. This year, Tremble will see more targets in the passing game considering how much new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo likes to utilize his tight ends. He and Ian Thomas will continue to split reps until one of them separates themselves from the other.

RB Chuba Hubbard

When Christian McCaffrey went down with an injury early last season, Hubbard was thrown into the starting role which was something he wasn't necessarily ready for. He handled it fairly well but still had a lot of "negative" plays in pass pro. The addition of D'Onta Foreman and a healthy McCaffrey will limit Hubbard's snaps but it will allow him to develop correctly.

DL Daviyon Nixon

Nixon was one guy I felt would sneak up on some people in 2021 but a knee injury halfway into the season prevented him from truly making his mark. He'll be the fourth guy in the DT rotation behind Derrick Brown, Matt Ioannidis, and Bravvion Roy.

CB Keith Taylor Jr.

Talk about one guy who played well above his draft spot, whew. Keith Taylor shocked many, including myself with how fast he caught onto things as a rookie and went toe to toe with some of the better No. 2 and 3 receivers in the league. Initially, the Panthers thought he would be a bit of a project that could be a good depth piece for them. They loved his length but were unsure if he would crack the top three or four of the rotation early on. He proved to everyone last year, he's more than ready. Expect him to be even better in year two as the No. 3 corner alongside Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson.

OL Deonte Brown

Brown came to Carolina a little bit out of shape and has really worked at shedding some of that weight off since day one. If he can get back into playing shape, he should be able to crack the two-deep on the interior of the offensive line. He's a big, physical mauler who has unbelievable strength. If he struggles to stay in shape, he could find his way off the roster before his rookie contract expires.

WR Shi Smith

Like Marshall, Smith showed some flashes in the preseason but was a non-factor throughout the regular season. After speaking with some of the coaches this offseason, it seems like Smith has a lot of work to do to see the field. Wouldn't be shocked if he's a guy that's on the roster bubble heading into training camp.

LS Thomas Fletcher

I've got to be honest, I'm still baffled by this pick. I know it was in the later rounds, but still. J.J. Jansen held the job last year and is back on another one-year deal this season. I'm not sure what the plan is for Fletcher but as long as Jansen is in Carolina, he won't see the field.

DL Phil Hoskins

Hoskins made a few plays in limited action as a rookie but if everyone is healthy in 2022, he may be on the outside looking in in terms of just securing a roster spot.

