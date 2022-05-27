What We Learned from the Panthers Confidential Draft Video

Last year, the Panthers did an amazing job with the release of "Panthers Confidential" which took fans behind the scenes of the 2021 NFL Draft. It did so well that the video content and social media team decided to do it again this year. Below are four things that we learned from this year's video.

Ekwonu was their No. 1 guy

GM Scott Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule talked about how they were surprised that Ikem Ekwonu slid to them at No. 6. Although each of them talked about it, it was neat to watch their reaction pick by pick as he remained on the board. There was some thought for Alabama OT Evan Neal, but Charles Cross was never mentioned - at least in the video. From the very beginning of the draft, Rhule was hoping for everyone's selection to be someone other than Ekwonu. They didn't want anyone else at No. 6 besides him.

Malik Willis/Kenny Pickett was never in play at No. 6

This kind of goes along with Ekwonu being their guy, but after so many rumors about Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett being attached to the Panthers at No. 6, it appears they were never being considered at that spot. Fitterer told the media they felt comfortable taking Matt Corral at No. 6 if the board fell a little differently, but they were able to remain patient.

Matt Corral was Ben McAdoo's guy all along

I loved how in this year's video they showed bits and pieces of the interviews from the top 30 visits and the NFL Combine. It revealed how authentic the Panthers' staff was in their interest toward Matt Corral and even some of the other guys that they drafted. McAdoo was heavily involved in not only scouting the quarterbacks in this class but interviewing them and passing along his input.

"I think he has the chance to be unique. He's my kind of guy with the way he's built, his athleticism, and the way he throws it and can pull the trigger. I can feel him on the tape, he competes. He's got passion. He's got something that can make him special and that's the way he gets the ball out of his hand."

When McAdoo talked to Corral on draft night, he told him that he was the guy he wanted.

"Let me tell you something, you hit the lotto coming here, man. I loved you from the beginning. We're going to get you in here and get you spinning it. You're going to have a lot of fun in the process."

Phil Snow loved Brandon Smith

"This guy is big, he can move, he's got long arms, big hands. If he dropped at all in the draft, I'd take him in a heartbeat." Those are the words that defensive coordinator Phil Snow said in regards to Penn State linebacker in the team's final evaluations before the draft. Once it got to the fourth round, Rhule turned to Fitterer and said, "You want to go get Brandon Smith?" Fitterer replied, "Yeah, I'd love to go get Brandon."

