What’s Next for Cam Newton?

The Panthers trade for Baker Mayfield is now official after he passed his physical on July 7th, ringing in a new era of Carolina Panthers football. It is likely Darnold remains on this team as he competes for the starting job during training camp. However, Cam Newton’s return to Charlotte seems highly unlikely.

The Carolina Panthers have not sniffed near the success they had with Cam at the helm in 2015. Since Cam Newton’s injury in 2019 and later departure, the Panthers hold a 15-32 record and have been towards the bottom of the NFC South each of the past three seasons. Mayfield will now become the 3rd attempt at the Panthers finding stability at the QB position after Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold did not pan out. Cam returned to the Panthers and eventually entered the starting lineup last season, but the Panthers did not return to winning form. Now, Cam Newton will look to further his career elsewhere as the Panthers QB room has quickly filled.

Option 1: Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks may be the only team in the NFL with a more confusing quarterback room than the Carolina Panthers. Their two current options are long time veteran backup QB Geno Smith and gunslinging young QB Drew Lock. The quarterback room could use a presence of somebody who has experienced winning, knows what it takes to win games late in the season, and can be a role model for a lot of young guys on that squad. The biggest deterrence would be Seattle’s willingness to compete this season. The Seahawks may very well punt on the 2022-23 campaign and rebuild for next season in the draft. If that is the case, I don’t see much use for Cam Newton on the roster.

Option 2: The Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are a team looking to get back to their winning ways after years of losing records and playoff-less football. After moving up in the draft and selecting QB Justin Fields, the Bears are all in on their current starter although it may take some time for the results to show. Fields is a big, athletic, strong arm QB; does this sound familiar? I think Cam could be a great mentor to Fields as he navigates his way to becoming a starting quarterback. Does Cam see being a mentor/backup as his next career move? That is the biggest question mark.

Option 3: The Cleveland Browns

In a de facto “Baker for Cam” swap, the Browns could use a veteran quarterback on the roster in the likely event of a lengthy Deshaun Watson suspension. Currently, the Browns only other quarterback is journeyman Jacoby Brissett. Jacoby has won games in New England, Indianapolis, and Miami, all in backup roles after a Tom Brady suspension, Andrew Luck surprise retirement, and a Tua Tagovailoa injury respectively. So, this would not be uncharted territory for Brissett. However, bringing in Cam on a relatively cheap deal doesn’t hurt and a second quarterback would be needed. Joshua Dobbs is another possible option in Cleveland, but if the Browns are looking to put together a winning season, Cam could provide much needed assistance.

Option 4: Play the waiting game

Regrettably, there seems to be a contending team each year that has an injury to a starting quarterback that requires emergency help. The best example of this would be Nick Foles (albeit already on the roster) stepping in to win a Super Bowl in Philadelphia. Cam could use the extra time to continue to get healthy, stay in shape, and when the time comes and a team is in need, get ready for immediate, high level football.