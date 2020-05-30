Who Could Be the Panthers Next Free Agent Move?

AllPanthers
Earlier this week, the Carolina Panthers agreed to terms on a one-year deal with cornerback Eli Apple, formally of the New Orleans Saints.

By doing so, the Panthers have a little more stability in the secondary. However, there are still a few spots on the roster that could be addressed prior to the start of camp. Today, we look at three more possible options.

DL Josh Mauro

Derrick Brown and Bravvion Roy are both talented players, but neither have played a snap in the NFL and need to have someone with experience guide the way. Outside of Kawann Short, the Panthers don't have much of a veteran presence. Mauro has bounced back and forth between being a starter and role player throughout his career, but has consistently posted solid production. His versatility to play along the entire defensive line would be of much value to the Panthers, who in all, have a very young defensive front.

DL Akeem Spence

Likewise to Mauro, Spence provides experience that would be very beneficial to the Panthers' youngsters early in their career. He's become a bit of an NFL journeyman having played for five different organizations in his first eight seasons. Spence seemed to be entering the peak of his career, but had a down year in 2019 only totaling 18 tackles in 15 games. Carolina could be the perfect place for him to revitalize his career without much pressure surrounding him.

TE Geoff Swaim

Greg Olsen is no longer with the Panthers and since the team decided to part ways with him, they haven't added a significant player to fill his void. Ian Thomas has potential, but I'm not so sure he is quite ready for that role just yet and Seth DeValve is not much of a receiving tight end. Swaim hasn't necessarily received the looks that he should and coming to a place like Carolina would provide him a great opportunity. His catch percentage throughout his career is 80%. If he gets more looks, he could emerge as a middle of the pack tight end in the league.

Who do you think the Panthers should target next in free agency? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

