Why Cam Newton Won't Get Traded For Much Value

The Carolina Panthers off-season has been interesting so far to say the least. It all started when the team decided to clean house and start from scratch back in January. What started with a new coaching staff has trickled down to now letting their long-term star players leave. Most of the moves have come on the defensive side of the ball but earlier this week the team announced that they were allowing former NFL MVP, Cam Newton, to be in search of a trade.

Only just an hour or so later, Newton took to social media and claimed that he didn't request a trade.

Moments after that news was released, the Panthers announced the signing of Teddy Bridgewater, which confirmed that Newton's time in Carolina has officially come to an end.

The Panthers assumed they were doing the right thing by letting the league know that Newton is available and letting Newton almost choose where he wants to go. The problem with that is now teams know that Carolina is willing to just get rid of Newton so they aren't willing to offer much for him knowing that. This combined with Newton's health being the biggest concern for teams around the NFL, I do not expect the Panthers to get a lot in return for him.

So which teams should Newton reach out to and ask to be traded there?

1. New England Patriots

Now that it is official that future Hall of Famer, Tom Brady, has decided to leave New England for Panthers' division rival Tampa Bay, the Patriots are in need of a new quarterback for the first time in twenty years. Bill Belichick, arguably the greatest football coach in NFL history, has to decide who would be a good fit for his schemes. Brady and Newton are two completely different quarterbacks as far as playing style, but both are solid team leaders who can rally a team behind them. Belichick has always won trades in the past, and I could see them offering a fifth round pick in this years draft, and either a fourth, fifth, sixth, or seventh round pick in future drafts.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have had Philip Rivers as their quarterback since 2004 and have decided to move on. Currently on the roster, they have NFL veteran Tyrod Taylor, who has proven to be a good game manager when he needs to be. But he is no Newton. Cam Newton is bigger, stronger, and faster than Taylor, so comparing them isn't necessarily fair. The Chargers might be a tad more desperate than the Patriots so I could see them offering up a fourth round pick in this years draft, and some future picks as well.

Although Newton wouldn't exactly fit in right away with head coach Anthony Lynn's schemes, he will have the weapons around him to make it work. Weapons such as Austin Ekeler, Hunter Henry, and Keenan Allen would make any quarterback excited to join their team.

3. Washington Redskins

You're probably reading this and saying "the Redskins just drafted Dwayne Haskins, they don't need Cam Newton". Well, I agree with you. Haskins has already been handed the keys to the franchise and the organization has full trust in him. But Haskins reminds me of a young Newton. Big, tall, strong arm, can make plays with his feet, he has all the attributes of a young Cam. So the Redskins bringing Newton in as a mentor would make sense for the future of their young quarterback. Having a guy like Newton mold a young quarterback could set that young man up for success for years to come. And if unfortunetly Haskins gets injured, Newton would be the perfect backup to plug in. We saw that same situation happen last season with the Titans when Marcus Mariota got hurt and Ryan Tannehill came in for relief and led them to the playoffs. Having a qaulity backup is essential in the NFL but isn't worth trading away future assets. Look for Washington to offer a fourth round pick in this years draft, and late round picks in future drafts.

Another thing to note would be that the Redskins could reunite Newton with head coach Ron Rivera, who is the only coach to ever coach Newton in the NFL, and Scott Turner, the current offensive coordinator for Washington -who was Newton's quarterback coach with Carolina. If I am Washington, I am figuring out what the Panthers want and just give it to them.

Where do you think Newton will end up? Where do you think he would be a good fit? Is there a team that can help him get back into the MVP discussion and give him a chance to win a Super Bowl? Please let us know in the comments below and feel free to interact with us on social media.

