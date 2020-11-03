SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Will the Panthers Make a Trade at the Deadline?

Schuyler Callihan

The NFL trading deadline is set for today at 4 p.m. EST and it doesn't seem like the Carolina Panthers are being extremely active in terms of striking a deal.

Despite being a 3-5 team, there was some thought that maybe general manager Marty Hurney would make a move to improve the depth on the defensive line or in the secondary, but that seems unlikely at the moment. Even if the Panthers do end up making a move, it won't be one that puts them over the top. It'll be a deal that is constructed more for depth if anything.

The Panthers are in a tough spot in terms of the salary cap and being that this is a 3-5 team there is "no real sense of urgency" to make a deal, a source told All Panthers. If the record was reversed at 5-3, it would be a completely different story. Carolina would be right in the thick of things alongside Tampa Bay and New Orleans and would likely need to do something to fill the void of defensive lineman Kawann Short who is ruled out for the remainder of the season. They might have also considered adding some depth at corner where they have battled injuries, COVID situations and Eli Apple being released.

If the Panthers were to make a trade, who would you like to see them acquire? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (7)
No. 1-6
Romone97
Romone97

I don’t know so far as players but some sort of DL,LB,TE,CB all we have is Derrick brown and Brian burns for the front not enough and isn’t fair Tahir white head has been a disappointment so far we don’t orchestrate no type of tight end in our offense so teams with decent linebackers can create problems for the middle of the field and CB some either young with potential or respectable veteran

DJPanther15
DJPanther15

Quinnen Williams for a third and sixth.

Blackpanther101
Blackpanther101

Myles jack for Shaq. With a 4rh round. N Quinenn Williams for 2nd round n 3rd round in 2022 draft. Not meeting Curt go. Y'all crazy

marshall1
marshall1

quinnen for curtis and a second/third would be a bucket

marshall1
marshall1

please god let us trade for quinnen williams

KeepPounding2020
KeepPounding2020

Quinnen Williams or Stephon Gilmore. Quinnen for a 2nd and a 4th. Stephon for a 1st and Curtis.

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Panthers Choose to Make No Moves at Trading Deadline

Carolina Panthers GM Marty Hurney decides to not make any moves at the trading deadline

Schuyler Callihan

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers at Chiefs

Getting you set for this week's Panthers game!

Schuyler Callihan

Predicting the Rest of the Carolina Panthers Schedule

How will the Panthers finish the 2020 season?

Schuyler Callihan

Behind the Phrase the Panthers Have Lived by Since the Rhule Era Began

The Panthers are in a rebuild but are making strides one small step at a time

Schuyler Callihan

Should the Carolina Panthers Trade for Evan Engram or David Njoku?

Carolina needs a little help in that tight end room

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Sign WR Shelton Gibson to Practice Squad

Carolina adds to their options at receiver with former Eagle

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Panthers Activate CB Rasul Douglas from COVID List

The Panthers get some much needed help in the secondary

Schuyler Callihan

Looking Ahead: 3 Targets for the Carolina Panthers in 2021 NFL Draft

Who could the Carolina Panthers be eyeing up in next year's draft?

Schuyler Callihan

Updated Odds to win NFC South Division

Can the Carolina Panthers hang in the conversation?

Schuyler Callihan

Odds Released for Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs

Can the Carolina Panthers find a way to cover?

Schuyler Callihan