Will the Panthers Make a Trade at the Deadline?

The NFL trading deadline is set for today at 4 p.m. EST and it doesn't seem like the Carolina Panthers are being extremely active in terms of striking a deal.

Despite being a 3-5 team, there was some thought that maybe general manager Marty Hurney would make a move to improve the depth on the defensive line or in the secondary, but that seems unlikely at the moment. Even if the Panthers do end up making a move, it won't be one that puts them over the top. It'll be a deal that is constructed more for depth if anything.

The Panthers are in a tough spot in terms of the salary cap and being that this is a 3-5 team there is "no real sense of urgency" to make a deal, a source told All Panthers. If the record was reversed at 5-3, it would be a completely different story. Carolina would be right in the thick of things alongside Tampa Bay and New Orleans and would likely need to do something to fill the void of defensive lineman Kawann Short who is ruled out for the remainder of the season. They might have also considered adding some depth at corner where they have battled injuries, COVID situations and Eli Apple being released.

If the Panthers were to make a trade, who would you like to see them acquire? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.