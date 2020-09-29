How Rasul Douglas' Phone Call to Matt Rhule Helped the Panthers

Heading into the 2020 season, the Carolina Panthers knew they were a little short on depth and experience in the secondary, specifically at corner. Just one week prior to the season getting underway, Carolina signed veteran corner Rasul Douglas who had just been let go by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Douglas didn't enter the Panthers' building until the Wednesday before the game because he had to go through all of the COVID-19 testing protocols before he could participate in any team activities. This just gave him 3-4 days to learn the playbook, the scheme, the play calls, and at the same time prepare for the Las Vegas Raiders. Although he only finished the first game with one tackle, he had two big pass breakups with one coming on 3rd down in the 2nd half. He instantly earned the respect of his teammates and most importantly, the coaching staff.