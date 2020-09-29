SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

How Rasul Douglas' Phone Call to Matt Rhule Helped the Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

Heading into the 2020 season, the Carolina Panthers knew they were a little short on depth and experience in the secondary, specifically at corner. Just one week prior to the season getting underway, Carolina signed veteran corner Rasul Douglas who had just been let go by the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Douglas didn't enter the Panthers' building until the Wednesday before the game because he had to go through all of the COVID-19 testing protocols before he could participate in any team activities. This just gave him 3-4 days to learn the playbook, the scheme, the play calls, and at the same time prepare for the Las Vegas Raiders. Although he only finished the first game with one tackle, he had two big pass breakups with one coming on 3rd down in the 2nd half. He instantly earned the respect of his teammates and most importantly, the coaching staff.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Inside The Den+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 3: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Here are the good, bad, and ugly sides to Sunday's game

Jason Hewitt

Matt Rhule Unveils the 3 Steps to His Rebuilding Blueprint

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule knows how to rebuild a program and is trying to do it again in the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

Around the NFC South: Week 3 Recap

Looking back at the results from week three in the NFC South Division

Schuyler Callihan

Mike Davis Talks Emotions of TD After Anniversary of Father's Passing

Running back Mike Davis had the Panthers lone touchdown on Sunday vs the Chargers.

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Matt Rhule Begins New Tradition After Wins

Carolina celebrates first win of the season in the locker room

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Outlast Chargers as Matt Rhule Collects First NFL Win

The Carolina Panthers defeat the Los Angeles Chargers

Schuyler Callihan

by

jaltorfer

All Panthers TV: Panthers Postgame with Schuyler Callihan & Jason Hewitt

Schuyler Callihan and Jason Hewitt breakdown the Panthers win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Schuyler Callihan

NFL Week 3 Forecasts: The All Panthers Staff Makes Their Predictions

Our staff predicts who will come away as winners in week three around the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

Initial Takeaways from the Panthers Win Over Chargers

Breaking down what we learned from the Panthers' week three win

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Panthers, Chargers

A full look at who will not be playing today in the Panthers week three matchup

Schuyler Callihan