Inside the Pick: Scouting New Panthers LB Trevin Wallace
With the 72nd pick in the NFL Draft and the third choice in their 2024 class, Carolina made their first defensive choice of 2024 by selecting Trevin Wallace, a linebacker from the University of Kentucky.
A true junior that committed to Kentucky as a four-star recruit, Wallace fought for early playing time (making the SEC All-Freshman team) and eventually ended up as a team captain for the Wildcats. He racked up 80 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and forced two turnovers in his final college season.
Carolina’s newest defender is an athletic freak. At the NFL Combine, Wallace finished top three among linebackers in the 40-yard dash (4.51), the vertical jump (37.5”), and the broad jump (10’7”). His stout frame and athleticism make him the prototypical off-ball linebacker in the modern NFL. Big enough to make an impact in the run game, athletic enough to stay on the field on passing downs.
He boasts sideline-to-sideline speed and change-of-direction skills that allow him to cover grass at an impressive rate. His 5.5 sack junior season showed an ability to both rush the passer and close down speedy quarterbacks who leave the pocket. Wallace is athletic enough to cover slot receivers in space and also carry tight ends up the seam if need be. He’s physical at the point-of-attack and has no fear taking on bigger linemen and tight ends in the run game.
His physical traits are impressive, and the bones of a starting linebacker are clear, but Wallace still has some holes in his game before he can become an every down player. He can be overaggressive chasing down tacklers, allowing cut backs and opening the door for missed tackles. Negative ball skills limit his ceiling as a pass defender.
Like the earlier selection with Brooks, positional value is a question mark at this point. Selecting an off-ball linebacker with an early third round pick will cause some folks to question Dan Morgan and Dave Canales’ process, but Wallace should fight for snaps early on and eventually develop into a solid replacement for the aging captain Shaq Thompson.
Linebacker play is important in Ejiro Evero’s 3-4 scheme, and depth is at a premium for a rebuilding Carolina squad. Holes still persist on the perimeter, and Carolina should still select a defensive back or two at some point this weekend, but Wallace does fit a need. His versatility fits the scheme and his overall ceiling is enticing. Carolina has a rich history of elite linebacker play, and Wallace may be the heir to the throne that Morgan, Beason, Davis, Kuechly, and Thompson have sat on.