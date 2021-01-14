5 Free Agents the Panthers Should Consider Signing This Offseason

Most Carolina Panthers fans are looking ahead to the NFL draft and for good reason. After another disappointing season, the team holds the No. 8 overall pick. However, free agency opens up before the draft and it is a great way to improve the roster as well. Carolina has a couple of big free agents of its own to try to retain. These include wide receiver Curtis Samuel and offensive lineman Taylor Moton.

The other problem the team faces is that it currently only has about $7.5 million to play with according to Spotrac salary cap tracker. The Panthers rank right in the middle of the league with the 16th most available money to spend. Now, this is just a projection and a lot of things can be done to manipulate this number. This includes cutting overpriced players, trades, and restructuring current contracts. There is also speculation around the league that the cap limit will be raised for all teams entering 2021 because of added revenue from more games being played.

Still, Carolina only realistically has enough money to add a handful of quality free agents. They are out of the running for elite players like Dak Prescott but they could acquire some talented starters nonetheless.

Here are five 2021 free agents that the Panthers should consider signing:

LB Lavonte David

Lavonte David has played his entire nine-year career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will be 31-years old at the beginning of next season but he still produces at a high level. The Panthers have a tremendous need at the linebacker position. David's experience and leadership could go a long way in helping the young Carolina defense continue to develop. Even though he is an older linebacker he plays like the new age hybrids because he is excellent in pass coverage as well as run-stopping. The former All-Pro would fit in perfectly with Phil Snow's young core.

TE Hunter Henry

The Panthers have a ton of playmakers on offense, however, they got almost no production out of their tight ends. Many mock drafts project Florida tight end, Kyle Pitts, in the first round being taken by Carolina for this reason. A tight end can certainly open up the middle of the field for an offense. The Panthers should consider signing Hunter Henry so that they can use their first-round pick to address a different position, possibly quarterback. Henry is just 26-years old and has yet to reach his full potential. Henry would go a long way in filling the hole that Greg Olsen left a season ago.

G Joe Thuney

The Panthers' offensive line wasn't bad in 2020 but it has a lot of room for improvement. Former Patriots' guard Joe Thuney has helped keep Tom Brady clean in the pocket for years. Carolina hopes to soon attract a franchise quarterback of its own. In order to do that they have to implement an elite offensive line. Thuney is also solid in run blocking which could help Christian McCaffrey bounce back in 2021.

CB Brian Poole

Brian Poole is a bit undersized at 5-foot-10 but he is a solid defender against slot receivers. The Panthers face off against some great divisional wideouts like Chris Godwin (Buccaneers), Emmanuel Sanders (Saints), and Calvin Ridley (Falcons) all of which excel in the slot. Carolina needs some help in the secondary and Poole could help alleviate some of the pressure off Donte Jackson. The best part is that he should be on the cheaper side compared to the free agents listed above.

WR Rashard Higgins

I know it seems like the last position that the Panthers need to address is wide receiver. But if Curtis Samuel walks in free agency then all of a sudden they have a 1,000-yard hole to fill. Rashard Higgins stepped in for the Browns when Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending injury and put up decent numbers. Higgins hauled in 37 passes for 599 yards and four touchdowns in just six games started. He should demand much less money than Samuel if the Panthers indeed do decide to move on from the versatile playmaker.

Remember that Carolina has limited cap space. The above list is simply players that the team should consider signing this offseason. They do not currently have the capital to sign all five.

