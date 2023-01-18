Ben Johnson is Staying with the Detroit Lions

Carolina will have to look elsewhere for its next head coach.

The Carolina boy won't be the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Well, check that, Steve Wilks could still land the job, but not Ben Johnson.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Johnson is informing teams interested in him for their head coaching jobs that he is remaining with the Detroit Lions as the offensive coordinator. Johnson already interviewed with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts and was scheduled to interview with the Panthers on Wednesday.

This season, Johnson helped transform the Lions' offense finishing the year 5th in scoring (26.6 ppg), 4th in total offense (380 ypg), 8th in passing (251.8 ypg), and 11th in rushing (128.2 ypg).

He will be at the top of many teams' lists next offseason.

