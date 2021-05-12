Sports Illustrated home
BREAKING: Carolina Panthers 2021 Schedule Released

The NFL has released the 2021 schedule for all 32 teams.
The Carolina Panthers have released their schedule for the 2021 season.

PRESEASON

Week 1: Indianapolis Colts

Week 2: Baltimore Ravens

Week 3: Pittsburgh Steelers

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: vs New York Jets | 1 p.m. | CBS

Week 2: vs New Orleans Saints | 1 p.m. | FOX

Week 3: at Houston Texans | 8:30 p.m. |NFL Network (Thursday night)

Week 4: at Dallas Cowboys | 1 p.m. | FOX

Week 5: vs Philadelphia Eagles | 1 p.m. | FOX

Week 6: vs Minnesota Vikings | 1 p.m. | FOX

Week 7: at New York Giants | 1 p.m. | FOX

Week 8: at Atlanta Falcons | 1 p.m. | FOX

Week 9: vs New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 10: at Arizona Cardinals | 4:05 p.m. | FOX

Week 11: vs Washington Football Team | 1 p.m. | FOX

Week 12: at Miami Dolphins | 1 p.m. | FOX

Week 13: BYE WEEK

Week 14: vs Atlanta Falcons | 1 p.m. | FOX

Week 15: at Buffalo Bills | 1 p.m. | TBD

Week 16: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 1 p.m. | FOX

Week 17: New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 18: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 1 p.m. | FOX

