BREAKING: Carolina Panthers 2021 Schedule Released
The Carolina Panthers have released their schedule for the 2021 season.
PRESEASON
Week 1: Indianapolis Colts
Week 2: Baltimore Ravens
Week 3: Pittsburgh Steelers
REGULAR SEASON
Week 1: vs New York Jets | 1 p.m. | CBS
Week 2: vs New Orleans Saints | 1 p.m. | FOX
Week 3: at Houston Texans | 8:30 p.m. |NFL Network (Thursday night)
Week 4: at Dallas Cowboys | 1 p.m. | FOX
Week 5: vs Philadelphia Eagles | 1 p.m. | FOX
Week 6: vs Minnesota Vikings | 1 p.m. | FOX
Week 7: at New York Giants | 1 p.m. | FOX
Week 8: at Atlanta Falcons | 1 p.m. | FOX
Week 9: vs New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 10: at Arizona Cardinals | 4:05 p.m. | FOX
Week 11: vs Washington Football Team | 1 p.m. | FOX
Week 12: at Miami Dolphins | 1 p.m. | FOX
Week 13: BYE WEEK
Week 14: vs Atlanta Falcons | 1 p.m. | FOX
Week 15: at Buffalo Bills | 1 p.m. | TBD
Week 16: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 1 p.m. | FOX
Week 17: New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 18: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 1 p.m. | FOX
