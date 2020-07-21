AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Breaking Down the NFL & NFLPA's Testing Protocol Agreement

Jack Duffy

The NFL and NFLPA gained some traction regarding their approach to help limit and combat the spread of coronavirus as training camp rapidly approaches. The two sides have come to an agreement on COVID-19 screening and testing protocols for the 2020 NFL training camps and the preseason - if the preseason occurs.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday evening that the NFL offered the NFLPA to play zero preseason games this summer. Whether or not a preseason transpires in 2020 will not impact the screening and testing protocols for training camp that the league and NFLPA agreed upon Monday.

Below is a brief summary of the main components of the screening and testing protocols via an official memo sent to team personnel.

Before players can enter team facilities, every individual must be tested for COVID-19 via a nasal swab on day one. Players must then self-quarantine during days two and three before taking their second COVID-19 test (with a 72-hour gap between both tests).

On day five, daily testing begins and players can enter club facilities for the first time as training camp begins.

For the first two weeks of training camp (beginning on day five), there will be daily nasal swab testing. After the first two weeks of training camp, if the percentage of positive tests for players and all Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals was at 5% or below (positivity rate), then clubs shall begin testing every other day. If at any time, a team’s positivity rate exceeds 5% during any two week period, the team will then return to daily testing until the two-week positivity rate falls back to 5% or below.

The NFLPA released the following statement on the league's COVID-19 testing procedures:

"Our union has been pushing for the strongest testing, tracing, and treatment protocols to keep our players safe. The testing protocols we agreed to are one critical factor that will help us return to work safely and gives us the best chance to play and finish the season.”

How do you feel about the NFLPA and the NFL's testing procedures for training camp? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss it with fellow Panther fans!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jack Duffy at @JackDuffySI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Offers NFLPA to Cancel Preseason

We may not see any NFL football until September

Jason Hewitt

OFFICIAL: Troy Pride & Kenny Robinson Ink Rookie Deals with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers sign a pair of 2020 draft picks

Schuyler Callihan

Where is the Panthers Money Being Spent?

The Carolina Panthers don't have too much cap space to work with and we detail why

Schuyler Callihan

INSIDE SCOOP: The Jury is Still Out on Michael Schofield III

Panthers offensive lineman Michael Schofield III is looking to lock up a starting spot on the offensive line in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: FB Alex Armah Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers fullback Alex Armah could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: TE Temarrick Hemingway Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers receiver Temarrick Hemingway could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

All Panthers Stories of the Week

Taking a look back at some of the best from the past week

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Roundtable: Is Luke Kuechly a First Ballot Hall of Famer?

Can the former Carolina Panthers linebacker make it to Canton on his first try?

Schuyler Callihan

Reflecting on the Jerry Richardson Scandal

A reminder of the Panthers founder's untimely exit

Jason Hewitt

53 Men: TE Chris Manhertz Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers receiver Ian Thomas could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan