Breaking Down the NFL & NFLPA's Testing Protocol Agreement

The NFL and NFLPA gained some traction regarding their approach to help limit and combat the spread of coronavirus as training camp rapidly approaches. The two sides have come to an agreement on COVID-19 screening and testing protocols for the 2020 NFL training camps and the preseason - if the preseason occurs.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday evening that the NFL offered the NFLPA to play zero preseason games this summer. Whether or not a preseason transpires in 2020 will not impact the screening and testing protocols for training camp that the league and NFLPA agreed upon Monday.

Below is a brief summary of the main components of the screening and testing protocols via an official memo sent to team personnel.

Before players can enter team facilities, every individual must be tested for COVID-19 via a nasal swab on day one. Players must then self-quarantine during days two and three before taking their second COVID-19 test (with a 72-hour gap between both tests).

On day five, daily testing begins and players can enter club facilities for the first time as training camp begins.

For the first two weeks of training camp (beginning on day five), there will be daily nasal swab testing. After the first two weeks of training camp, if the percentage of positive tests for players and all Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals was at 5% or below (positivity rate), then clubs shall begin testing every other day. If at any time, a team’s positivity rate exceeds 5% during any two week period, the team will then return to daily testing until the two-week positivity rate falls back to 5% or below.

The NFLPA released the following statement on the league's COVID-19 testing procedures:

"Our union has been pushing for the strongest testing, tracing, and treatment protocols to keep our players safe. The testing protocols we agreed to are one critical factor that will help us return to work safely and gives us the best chance to play and finish the season.”

