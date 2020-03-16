BREAKING: James Bradberry Signs with New Team

Just moments ago, unrestricted free agent cornerback James Bradberry agreed to a deal with the New York Giants for three years/$45 million, with $32 million guaranteed, per multiple reports.

Earlier this off-season, several reports cited that Bradberry wanted his new deal to be worth $15 million per year, which would make him the highest paid corner in the NFL. Although Bradberry has developed into one of the top 10 or 15 corners in the league, he is not worth top corner money.

A long-term deal with the Panthers would have been ideal, but Bradberry would have had to come down on his asking price. With the team potentially in a "rebuild mode," it doesn't make too much sense for them to dish out that much money to a cornerback. As an alternative, the Panthers can now allocate that money in other bigger areas of need instead of dumping it all into one player at one position.

