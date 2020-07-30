BREAKING: Panthers Cut K Graham Gano

Graham Gano was released by the Panthers today. According to a post on his wife's Instagram account, the longtime kicker and the organization are parting ways. Here is what she stated on the post:

"Almost 8 years ago I drove from Ashburn, Virginia down to Charlotte, North Carolina with our one-year-old son to meet Graham on his new journey to become a Carolina Panther. Little did we know the journey that God was about to put us on. Looking back on our years with the Panthers only puts a smile on my face. We have had so many amazing memories from going to the Super Bowl, a Pro bowl, amazing friendships, game-winning field goals and so many more. On top of all that we have had four more beautiful children whom have all grown up Panthers fans. This is not the easiest thing to post but we know that all good things eventually have to come to an end, and when God closes one door, He opens another. Graham, I love you so much and I am so incredibly proud of you and the success you have had with this amazing organization. This is just the beginning to a new amazing adventure. To all the fans, friends, and our family, I just want to say THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart for all your love, prayers and support. God Bless. 💙 we love you #9 #ganologano"

The Panthers will save $2.8 million in the salary cap, via Spotrac. However, they will add $1.5 million to their dead money as a result of the release.

