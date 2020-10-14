SI.com
AllPanthers
BREAKING: Panthers DL Kawann Short Ruled Out for the Season

Schuyler Callihan

For the second straight season, Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Kawann Short has a shoulder injury that will require him to sit the remainder of the season and has been placed on injured reserve. The injury occurred in the third quarter of this past Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Just moments ago, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told the media that Short injured the opposite shoulder from which he injured last year and will be required to have surgery. He missed 14 games a year ago and has already missed two games through the first five weeks of this season.

When asked if the team would look around for help at the defensive tackle position Rhule said, "I feel good about the guys we have." He also mentioned that he likes the versatility of Zach Kerr and Efe Obada who can help fill the void. Rookie Bravvion Roy has also seen some playing time, averaging about 17 snaps per game and could see an uptick in his snap count as the season moves along. Woodrow Hamilton could give the Panthers another option, who is down on the team's practice squad. Hamilton was elevated to the active roster in week two vs Tampa Bay and had one tackle and one fumble recovery.

Matt Rhule also noted that Zach Kerr will likely start in Short's place this Sunday vs Chicago.

