BREAKING: Panthers Do Not Expect RB Christian McCaffrey to Play vs Vikings

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that he does not expect running back Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) to play this Sunday vs the Minnesota Vikings.

"Christian got a couple of reps just kind of working him back in, we're not really expecting him to play. We're just trying to get him back out there and get him comfortable."

McCaffrey missed six games earlier this season due to a high ankle sprain that he suffered in week two vs Tampa Bay. He returned to the lineup three weeks ago vs Kansas City and posted 151 yards of total offense and two touchdowns prior to going down with a shoulder injury on the final drive of the game. This week will be the third consecutive game that McCaffrey has missed due to the shoulder. 

With the Panthers scheduled to have a bye week following the matchup vs Minnesota, it does give McCaffrey some extra time to heal up and return for their next game vs Denver. With that said, Matt Rhule was not comfortable saying that he would be back for that December 13th matchup against the Broncos.

"I'm only focused on him right now. Like I said, he got out there and moved around, he's making progress so as soon as he's ready to play, we'll play him."

The Panthers and Vikings are set to kickoff at 1 p.m. on FOX.

