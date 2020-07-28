BREAKING: Panthers P Michael Palardy Out for the Season

Moments ago, the Carolina Panthers announced that veteran punter Michael Palardy will miss the 2020 season due to a torn ACL.

Palardy has averaged 45.3 yards per punt over his NFL career and has a long of 63 yards (2017). Fortunately, the Panthers have a pretty solid replacement for Palardy as Joseph Charlton will likely be the guy to slide in his place. Charlton, an undrafted rookie out of South Carolina, signed with the team earlier this week.

In 2019 at the University of South Carolina, Charlton was called on to punt 68 times, totaling 3,244 yards averaging 47.7 yards per punt. 28 of his 68 punts (41%) were downed inside the opponents 20-yard line.

Charlton also owns the South Carolina school record for average yards per punt (45.5). He was named the Jim Carlen MVP for special teams in three consecutive seasons and was a member of the 2019 All-SEC Second Team put together by Pro Football Focus.

