AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

BREAKING: Panthers Removing Jerry Richardson Statue

Jason Hewitt

Jerry Richardson, former owner and founder of the Panthers, is a controversial name in sports to say the very least.

Richardson sold the team in 2017 as a result of the allegations that stated that he paid off workers who he sexually harassed and made racist statements towards. Recent history shows that his views on the nonviolent protests back in 2016 also added to his already tarnished legacy. His 13-foot statue was revealed in front of Bank of America Stadium in 2016, prior to the allegations. Since then, the statue seemed to be a greater source of harm than good to the Charlotte community. Because of this, it will be removed. Joe Bruno of WSOC9 was the first to report the news.

The Panthers made a statement in regards to the removal of the statue.

Statues have been a part of a worldwide conversation as of late. 

Many of the statues that immortalized seemingly racist figureheads have been removed by both protesters and public officials after the worldwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality have been made prevalent. The removal of slave trader Edward Colston's statue in the United Kingdom may have inspired the recent trend. Here is the removal of his statue: 

In order to keep the process more peaceful, the Panthers organization made the wise decision to transfer the statue somewhere else. 

This way, citizens won't have to resort to taking it down themselves, like the U.K. citizens did in the video above. Richardson may have been essential to the genesis of this organization, but he was certainly flawed when it comes to his recent history. The controversy surrounding the statue was too great for city officials to ignore, so the Panthers took action. This is yet another example of the organization's dedication to social justice under David Tepper's ownership.


You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt at @jasonhewitt50

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Introducing the New Face of the Panthers Defense

With Luke Kuechly now retired, the Panthers look to find a new leader

Schuyler Callihan

by

dWilbanks

Panthers Will Have Uphill Battle in NFC South in 2020

The NFC South division has become even stronger, which is bad news for a rebuilding Panthers team

Schuyler Callihan

by

thager

Boom or Bust: Derrick Brown

Looking at what the Panthers first round selection will do during his rookie contract

Schuyler Callihan

Jerry Richardson Restricted Players From Protesting in 2016

Panthers safety Tre Boston discussed the change in ownership in his recent interview

Jason Hewitt

Who Will Be McCaffrey's Running Mate Out of the Backfield?

The Panthers will have a fierce battle at running back to be the No. 2 guy

Schuyler Callihan

What Must the Panthers Do to Make the Playoffs in 2020?

Could Carolina shock people this season by somehow making the playoffs?

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers End Partnership with CPI Security Following CEO's Remarks on Police Brutality

The Carolina Panthers have officially broken ties with CPI Security

Schuyler Callihan

by

Lori50

Panthers RB's McCaffrey & Davis Tabbed as a Top Rushing Duo

The Panthers arguably have the NFL's best running back so where does that rank their duo amongst the league's other teams?

Jack Duffy

ESPN FPI Predicts Each Carolina Panthers Game for 2020 Season

Does the ESPN FPI love or hate the Panthers in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan

AllPanthers Stories of the Week

Taking a look back at some of the best from this past week

Schuyler Callihan