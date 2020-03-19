AllPanthers
BREAKING: Panthers Sign Former Bengals OL John Miller

Jason Hewitt

The Panthers desperately needed to upgrade its offensive line this off-season, especially if the team wants to protect its new QB1, Teddy Bridgewater. It did just that with the signing of John Miller, a source confirmed.

Miller was picked in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, where he spent a total of four years. After parting ways with the Bills, he started in thirteen games at guard for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019. The Bengals released Miller this off-season, and now, he will be sporting the black and blue this season.

This was an important move for the Panthers front office to make. After trading guard Trai Turner to the Los Angeles Chargers, addressing his replacement was a major priority. Fortunately for Carolina, it found a very solid and dependable man for the job. Miller only allowed two sacks in 779 snaps played in 2019. That is very impressive as an interior offensive lineman in this league. Allow me to remind you that the Panthers allowed 58 sacks in 2019, which is an average of 3.5 sacks per game. 

His pass protection will be essential in offensive coordinator Joe Brady's new system. Miller will be an key piece to the Panthers' offense moving forward. 

