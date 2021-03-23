Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

BREAKING: Panthers to Sign Former Jets LB Frankie Luvu

Carolina adds another to the linebacker unit.
Author:
Publish date:

Last week, the Carolina Panthers started to fill out the holes at linebacker with the additions of Haason Reddick and Denzel Perryman. Tuesday afternoon, they added one more linebacker to the mix by signing former New York Jets linebacker Frankie Luvu, per Joe Person of The Athletic.

Luvu spent the first three years of his career with the Jets where he had a limited role on defense and spent the majority of his time on the special teams unit. Statistically, his best year was as a rookie when he finished with 22 tackles, 11 QB hits, five tackles for loss, and three sacks. In year two, he saw his playing time diminish only appearing in 69 defensive plays (6% of all defensive snaps), but bounced back this past season appearing in 23% of all defensive snaps and also made three starts. 

He will likely mainly serve as a backup and compete for the 4th or 5th spot in the rotation. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15215297_168388579_lowres
News

REPORT: Panthers to Re-Sign OL John Miller

USATSI_15288616_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Panthers to Sign Former Jets LB Frankie Luvu

Screen Shot 2021-03-23 at 8.59.15 AM
GM Report

80 Prospects in 80 Days: Minnesota CB Benjamin St-Juste

USATSI_15386630_168388579_lowres
GM Report

80 Prospects in 80 Days: Ohio State RB Trey Sermon

USATSI_15088818_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: RB Mike Davis to Sign With NFC South Division Rival

USATSI_13643500
GM Report

How Free Agency Will Influence Carolina Panthers' Draft Plans

USATSI_14389505_168388579_lowres
GM Report

80 Prospects in 80 Days: Florida State DL Marvin Wilson

USATSI_11166625_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 6.0