BREAKING: Vernon Butler Jr. to Reunite with McDermott in Buffalo

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers roster continues to change by the hour as another Panthers unrestricted free agent will be suited up in a new uniform in 2020. 

Moments ago, the Buffalo Bills agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with Vernon Butler Jr., per Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network.

Butler will follow Mario Addison to Buffalo to play for former Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott, who is now the head coach of the Bills. 

For the first time in his short, four-year career, Butler earned himself a starting spot on the Panthers defensive line in 2019 and started nine games. He appeared in 14 games in all and ended the year with 32 tackles, six sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss (all season highs). Butler was just starting to find his way, but the Panthers could be eyeing up Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown with the No. 7 pick in this year's draft and would be a cheaper, more promising option for Carolina moving forward.

The Panthers were expected to lose several pieces of their defensive line this off-season and now we await the decisions of Gerald McCoy and edge rusher Bruce Irvin - both of which are likely to sign elsewhere, per source.

What do you think of the Panthers being unable to resign Vernon Butler Jr.? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss with fellow Panther fans!

