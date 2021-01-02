Bridgewater Wins Tom Berry Good Guy Award

Teddy Bridgewater was given the annual Tom Berry Good Guy Award for his ongoing cooperation with the local media this season. This award is given to the player who made the media's job much easier throughout the season. This award was named after Tom Berry, a Panthers journalist who covered the team for years before he sadly passed away in 2009.

Here's what former ESPN writer Pat Yasinskas had to say about Tom Berry via the Panthers' website:

"Tom Berry was a man of high integrity and a true professional. The Carolina writers described James the same way, as someone who is cooperative and courteous to the media at all times."

This award was given to Bridgewater because he was consistent with his media appearances and talked in press conferences multiple times per week throughout the season. Whether the team won or lost, Bridgewater showed up to discuss specific topics in press conferences week by week. Media members are seemingly pleased with Bridgewater's openness and willingness to provide them with answers to every question they asked. This made him the perfect candidate to win the award.

